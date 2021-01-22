Money Heist actor Pedro Alonso writes an emotional post for his director

Spanish actor Pedro Alonso, popularly known for playing Berlin in Netflix show Money Heist, has written a heartfelt note for director Jesús Colmenar on Instagram. La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is currently under production for its fifth and final season. Pedro, along with its other cast members have been sharing several BTS clicks from the sets of the crime-drama leaving fans curious.

In his latest post, Pedro shared a candid photo with Jesús Colmenar. In his long caption, he credited the director for ensuring that the team of Money Heist stayed strong while shooting in the pandemic, and yet daring to dream big for the final season.

Pedro’s Spanish caption loosely translated to, “We were in magnificent Copenhagen. In one of those weeks of heart attack shooting in which our team (and with it the whole chiringo) was close to perishing several times. For many different and sometimes unexpected reasons. We were far from home, the shooting plans were very ambitious, we started a new season, the last one, we wanted to go a step further in a way, so many things. And also the uncertainty due to the pandemic supposed an extra pressure that, like an invisible monster, was blowing us with its disturbing breath on the nape of the neck. And still it came out. With @jesus_colmenar you can aspire to almost everything. He has an extraordinary capacity for work and a talent for piloting and staging. He is one of those directors who, due to his ability and gifts, could be tempted to dream of a perfect world and force everyone to fit in. But no. The wonder is that (I speak from our common experience) he also loves when an actor catches flight and that, even at the critical hour, it can be risky. That is not easy. This hug is a token of love for him and a thank you that I extend to the entire @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes team and especially to those who, being very good, especially become great because they make us better. And more free. ⛩🔥❤️ And another hug for all of you, my carnal.”

Pedro’s Berlin is one of the fan favourite characters of Money Heist. The show revolves around a gang of robbers who undertake almost impossible robberies, first at the Royal Mint of Spain (season 1 and 2), and the second at the Bank of Spain (season 3, 4 and 5).

Berlin is the elder brother of Álvaro Morte’s Sergio Marquina aka The Professor. Despite being a self-centered character, he eventually wins over the viewers with his leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together. He even lays down his life at the end of season 2 to save the other members from getting caught. The makers had to bring Berlin back, even if in flashbacks, owing to his massive fan following.