Money Heist actor Jaime Lorente to play medieval war hero in El Cid

Jaime Lorente, who plays Denver in Money Heist, will be seen as a war hero in Amazon Prime Video España show El Cid. (Photos: Jaime Lorente/Instagram)

The cast of Netflix show Money Heist might be busy shooting for its fifth and final season, but there’s one actor who is already gearing up for the release of his next project. Jaime Lorente, who plays Denver in Money Heist, will soon be seen in Spanish war drama El Cid.

The social media handle of Amazon Prime Video España shared the first look of Jaime’s character Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar from El Cid on Wednesday. While in one image, Jaime is holding a sword, in another photo, his character Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar is at war. The post also has pictures of cast members Alicia Sanz, Carlos Bardem and Elia Galera.

El Cid revolves around the life of the medieval war hero Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, whose valour inspired Spanish poem El Cantar de Mio Cid.

In Money Heist, Jaime Lorente’s character Denver is known for his peculiar laughter. Denver, who had one of the most striking character graphs, shed his naivety post the death of his father and fellow gang member, Moscow. By the end of season two, he also ended up falling in love with hostage-turned-robber Stockholm.

Actors Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Esther Acebo (Stockholm) in a still from Money Heist. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Actors Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Esther Acebo (Stockholm) in a still from Money Heist. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Apart from Money Heist, Jaime has another Netflix Spanish hit under his belt – thriller teen drama Elite, where he plays one of the leads.

