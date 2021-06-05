Money Heist 5 will be ‘an epic war film’, reveals Berlin aka actor Pedro Alonso

For actor Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin in Money Heist, its upcoming season 5 is like a “war movie but within four walls.” The Spanish star, who had a recurring role in the Netflix crime drama post its second season, spoke about being part of the hit show and how he’s taking its finale on a personal level.

During an exclusive virtual set visit and meet with the cast and crew of Money Heist from Madrid, Spain, which indianexpress.com was a part of, we had Pedro getting philosophical about how he views his life and career going forward, without Berlin.

Pedro claimed that he was proud to be part of a show which went on to become “spectacular” at a global level. “I try to be clinical about it when projects come to an end. I leave it behind. But it is true that some big things have happened. And somehow, I feel like a door has opened, or at least it has opened a little, which, beyond any personal considerations, has given visibility to a type of work that was being done here for the world. And if we make a small contribution in that sense, I think it is spectacular,” Pedro said during the virtual meet.

Pedro played the character of Berlin, the elder brother of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor, and the second-in-command of the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath and a male chauvinist. It is slowly revealed that Berlin is also terminally ill. So, when he decides to sacrifice his life to save his fellow heist members, you cannot help but shed tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Alonso (@pedroalonsoochoro)

The actor further added how being part of the show from its inception, he’s seen it grow not just in terms of popularity, but also scale. “I’m a guy who started shooting series at a time when you could kick a screen and ruin an entire set. And I still think it’s amazing now when I see these kinds of sets and artifacts,” Pedro quipped.

Also read | Money Heist actor Pedro Alonso writes an emotional post for his director

Money Heist season 2 ends with the gang escaping the Royal Mint of Spain with the counterfeited currency. But before they could succeed, the cops enter and Berlin decides to put himself in the line of fire.

Pedro Alonso plays Berlin who has a recurring role in Money Heist season 5. (Photo: Netflix) Pedro Alonso plays Berlin who has a recurring role in Money Heist season 5. (Photo: Netflix)

Berlin might have died in Money Heist season two, but the audience forced the makers to bring the fan favourite back in the subsequent seasons in flashbacks.

In the current plot, Berlin is not actively involved in the action inside the Bank of Spain, but the ongoing robbery is his original plan. Pedro revealed that what we are going to view in the finale season “is rock’n’roll, because from what I’ve seen, you’re making a war movie but within four walls. It’s not an action sequence, it’s an epic war film.”

Money Heist 5 will be a ten-episode season. Its first part will premiere on Netflix on September 3.