Money Heist 5: Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán give us major friendship goals

Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán play Tokyo and Rio in Money Heist respectively. (Photos: Netflix and Instagram/ursulolita, miguel.g.herran)

Money Heist actors Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán have, over the past four seasons of the Netflix show, given us couple goals as Tokyo and Rio. But off-camera, they give us friendship goals aplenty. The two stars of the Spanish crime drama have time and again entertained fans with funny social media uploads, and the latest post by Úrsula is no different.

Úrsula took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself and Miguel trying a hilarious filter.

Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán might have wrapped up the filming of Money Heist’s fifth and final season, but it looks like they plan to keep the fans engaged until we see them returning as Tokyo and Rio in the upcoming season.

Miguel had recently shared a still of himself and Úrsula from Money Heist Season 3. He captioned the photo, “When I grow up, I want to be as brave as you are, my friend.”

Tokyo and Rio are part of the gang that robs the Royal Mint of Spain in the first two seasons. They go on to fall in love and fight the cops together in the climax. At the end of it, Tokyo and Rio pick Panama to escape from the police. But due to a turn of events, Rio gets nabbed and is held in illegal detention. This becomes a reason for Tokyo to reconnect with The Professor, who in turn, gets the gang together to free Rio and also plan their second robbery at the Bank of Spain.

Though Tokyo and Rio have reunited in the show, Money Heist 5 will see the end of the ongoing robbery and also bring curtains down on the show.

Money Heist 5 will be a 10-episode series. Netflix recently confirmed that it will release the show in the last quarter of 2021.