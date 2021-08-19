scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Money Heist 5: Makers reveal Tokyo’s ex-boyfriend Rene, call him ‘ghost from the past’. Watch video

A glimpse of Miguel Ángel Silvestre's René was seen in the official trailer of Money Heist Season 5. René is expected to appear in flashbacks with Úrsula Corberó's Tokyo.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: August 19, 2021 8:37:17 pm
money heist 5 Miguel angel Silvestre ursula corbero rene tokyoRené, played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre will presumably appear in flashbacks in Money Heist 5. (Photos: Instagram/vancouvermediaproducciones)

Netflix on Thursday introduced its fans to three new, important characters of Money Heist Season 5. And one among them is René, Tokyo’s boyfriend, who she referred to at the start of the first season. René, played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre, will probably reveal more about the backstory of Úrsula Corberó’s Tokyo.

Money Heist, also called La Casa De Papel in Spanish, began with the narration of Silene Oliveira (before she became Tokyo), with the first line of the show being, “My name is Tokyo. But when this story began, it wasn’t. This was me… and this, the love of my life. The last time I saw him I left him in a pool of blood with his eyes open”.

Also read |Money Heist 5 new posters depict emotions, anger of every character, see photos
Miguel angel Silvestre ursula corbero tokyo rene money heist 5 The makers shared a click of René and Tokyo on social media too. (Photo: Instagram/vancouvermediaproducciones)

Silene Oliveira aka Tokyo speaks these words after losing the love of her life, who was killed by the cops when the couple was undertaking a robbery, leaving Silene on the run.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netflix shared a clip on social media that included several scenes of Silene and Úrsula. In the caption, it called René “a ghost from the past.” Vancouve Productions wrote, “René, the man Tokio started to dock with, traveled with and enjoyed before Silene Oliveira knew that things sometimes go badly wrong.”

Soon after Netflix greenlit the fifth and final season of Money Heist last year, its makers also announced three new additions to the cast, including Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Though fans speculated about his role, many were quick to assume that he will play Tokyo’s former boyfriend, before she fell in love with Rio from her gang.

Also read |Money Heist director remembers three most important scenes: ‘One of those filming days that you never forget’

We even saw a glimpse of Miguel Ángel Silvestre’s René in the show’s official trailer which was released recently, further confirming the same. Miguel was seen sharing a candid moment with Úrsula.

money heist 5 trailer tokyo Miguel Ángel Silvestre (René) with Úrsula Corberó (Tokio) in a still from the trailer of Money Heist 5.
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Actors José Manuel Seda and Patrick Criado are the other two actors to join the crime drama.

Netflix will release the first part of Money Heist 5 on September 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

super dancer chapter 4
Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4, Indian Idol 12 finalists join

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X