Money Heist 5: The Professor is having a ‘sunny day at the office’, Berlin turns poet

Money Heist is currently being filmed for its fifth and final season. (Photos: Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso/Instagram)

The cast and crew of Netflix show La Casa De Papel, popular as Money Heist, are pulling all stops to keep fans intrigued about its upcoming fifth and final season. The hit Spanish crime drama, which is currently under production in and around Madrid, seems to be leaving its actors quite emotional, since it’s the last leg of their journey on the show.

Just days after actor Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shared a behind-the-scenes click from the sets, revealing in its caption that “you’re going to freak out” watching Money Heist 5, Álvaro Morte, who plays The Professor posted a picture on his Instagram handle. Dressed in his character, the star gave it a cheeky caption that read, “Sunny day at the office #lcdp5.”

Álvaro had earlier shared a photo from his vanity van, while getting ready to go on the sets. His caption translated to, “Get the day started. The day begins.”

It’s not just Álvaro and Úrsula who regularly tease fans with little glimpses from the sets. Actor Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin, also took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and wrote a long poem, presumably dedicating it to his character. “Some may say. I’m wishing my days away. No way. And if it’s the price I pay. Some say. Tomorrow’s another day. If you stay. I may as well play,” an excerpt from his poem read.

Berlin is the elder brother of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor in the show. Despite being a self-centered character, he eventually won over the viewers with his leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together. He even laid down his life at the end of season 2 to save the other members from getting caught. The makers had to bring Berlin back, though in flashbacks, owing to his massive fan following.

Netflix had last year, green lit the fifth season. Soon after, the show went on floors in August 2020. They were previously eyeing for a premiere in the summer of 2021but looks like it’s got delayed owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Creator Álex Pina recently hinted that Money Heist 5 won’t premiere before September 2021, as the team doesn’t want to rush through its production, and give the perfect closure to the hit show.

Money Heist also stars Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce and others. It revolves around a gang of robbers who undertake almost impossible robberies. It started with them taking on the Royal Mint of Spain in season 1 and 2, and later, the Bank of Spain in its season 3, 4 and 5.

Its previous season four ended on a cliff-hanger where we saw Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) catching hold of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) at his hideout at gun point.