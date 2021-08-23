Money Heist 5 song Jaldi Aao recreates Netflix show’s scenes, watch fun video

Netflix on Monday released the music video of the song “Jaldi Aao” which is composed by Nucleya. The funky recreation of the iconic song “Bella Ciao” is a celebration of everything Money Heist.

The music video, featuring several Indian celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Hardik Pandya, recreating important plot points and memorable characters from Money Heist. While Anil enacts Denver in Hindi, including his dancing on the bed of currency, Rana, lip-syncing the song in Telugu, becomes the target of gunshots (red laser lights) like Berlin. Shruti also reminds us of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower in her lips. Hardik is also seen packing the iconic red jumpsuits while preparing his bags for a cricket tour.

There are shots of common people discussing fan theories on a similar planning board used by The Professor to make his master plan in season one. Some fans are even celebrating ‘Dahi Handi’ in jumpsuits. While fans pay tribute to Nairobi à la Money Heist, others add Berlin, Moscow and even Oslo to the list, reminding us of all the dead characters. But the best moment of the video is when Radhika Apte remarks “for Arturo”. When a confused Vikrant Massey says, “He’s alive though”, Radhika replies, “I know. I just really want him dead.”

Talking about “Jaldi Aao”, Nucleya said in a statement, “I’m a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artistes who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is – Money Heist – Jaldi Aao!”

The purpose of “Jaldi Aao” is to capture the hype ahead of the release of season five of Spanish show Money Heist on September 3. “Jaldi Aao” also intends to inform Indian fans that the crime drama will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.