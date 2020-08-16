Money Heist 5: Berlin and Tokyo are back to shoot the final season

Actors Pedro Alonso and Úrsula Corberó are back to shooting Money Heist 5. (Photos: Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó/Instagram)

The cast of Netflix series Money Heist has returned to the sets to shoot its fifth and final season. After Pedro Alonso aka Berlin was snapped filming portions with new cast member Patrick Criado, Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo, has also announced that she joined the shoot.

Úrsula Corberó on Thursday took to her Instagram stories and shared a click with the caption, “Today. Tokio is back. Wish me luck.”

Earlier this week, several pics of Pedro Alonso and Patrick Criado emerged on fan pages. It was previously speculated that Patrick has boarded the cast as the new villain. But going by the images, many were left wondering whether Patrick is actually a gang member.

Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is already shooting for Money Heist Season 5. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4vbkM3UVRz — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) August 5, 2020

Pedro also shared a click with his co-star on Instagram and captioned it, “Monty and Python, obvious. Not the past, not the future. @patrick.criado the present. #LCDP5”

Money Heist 5 will be shot across Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Alvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, had recently confirmed his return to the sets of the new season.

The show’s creator Álex Pina had confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will also be joining the cast of Money Heist. We saw in the previous season that the gang overpowered Gandía. But whether he is alive or dead is not confirmed, and many are wondering if Miguel is the new villain. We have to wait to know more about that.

