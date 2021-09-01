Streaming in September 2021: Money Heist 5, Pavitra Rishta, Kota Factory S2 and others

While the film industry is trying to get back on its feet with the reopening of cinema halls, streaming platforms are also doing their best to keep their subscribers entertained with new shows and movies. Netflix is finally releasing the final season of hit Spanish drama Money Heist, and it also has the second season of TVF’s popular series Kota Factory releasing this month. ZEE5 has the digital version of the TV show Pavitra Rishta in its kitty. Amazon Prime Video plans to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Here’s a list of all the shows and films which will be arriving on streaming platforms in September.

Netflix

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Streaming on: September 3

Alvaro Morte will reprise his character of The Professor for the last time in Money Heist 5. (Photo: Netflix) Alvaro Morte will reprise his character of The Professor for the last time in Money Heist 5. (Photo: Netflix)

Get ready for some high voltage drama and unexpected twists in the fifth season of Netflix’s popular show, Money Heist. It marks the final season of the Spanish show, also called La Casa De Papel. It’ll release in two parts, with the first part arriving on September 3 and the second part premiering on Netflix on December 3.

The official synopsis of the final chapter reads, “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Lucifer Season 6

Streaming on: September 10

The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven. (Photo: Netflix) The last season saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and also redeem his banishment from Heaven. (Photo: Netflix)

The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series Lucifer will air on September 10. It revolves around Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles, where he runs a nightclub named LUX and joins Lauren German’s Detective Chloe Decker as a consultant at the LA Police Department. It stars actors Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro. The last season of the show saw Lucifer go through a lot of changes and end his banishment from Heaven.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Streaming on: September 17

Ankahi Kahaniyan stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor and others. Ankahi Kahaniyan stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ankahi Kahaniya promises unusual stories of love, filled with anguish, the dilemma of ending marriages, attraction, and the urge to escape loneliness. Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale star in short films directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhury. While Ashwiny said her film will blur “the lines between reality and fantasy”, Abhishek Chaubey’s segment is based on the Kannada story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini. Saket Chaudhary’s short film features Kunal Kapoor, Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi.

Sex Education Season 3

Streaming on: September 17

Sex Education Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. (Photo: Netflix) Sex Education Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. (Photo: Netflix)

Directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo, season three of Sex Education will consist of eight episodes and will see Asa Butterfield return as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson. Actors Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh are the new additions to the cast. The comedy-drama series is centered around Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

Kota Factory S2

Streaming on: September 24

A still from Kota Factory (Photo: Netflix) A still from Kota Factory (Photo: Netflix)

The Viral Fever’s popular show Kota Factory is returning with a new season on Netflix. The second season of the show follows three students named Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday. It showcases their journey at the coaching institute and their struggle to balance their friendships with the pressure of getting into the country’s most prestigious engineering college. Also, this time physics teacher Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) has quit the institute leaving the students shocked. Kota Factory 2 stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh.

Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella

Streaming on: September 3

Camila Cabello in a still from Cinderella. Camila Cabello in a still from Cinderella.

Camila Cabello starrer Cinderella presents a fresh take on the age-old fairy tale. Here, Camila’s Cinderella not only sings, goes to a grand ball or hopes to become the charming prince’s bride, but she also aspires to run her own business. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.” It also stars Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan and Idina Menzel.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Streaming on: September 9

A poster of Mumbai Diaries 26/11. A poster of Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

The series, starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi, presents a different perspective to the dreadful night in Mumbai in 2008 when terrorists wreaked havoc across the city. While several shows and movies have been made on the terror attack, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 tells the story from the perspective of the doctors, who had to treat both the victims and the terrorists. The medical drama has been created by Nikkhil Advani. It has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.

ZEE5

Helmet

Streaming on: September 3

A still from Helmet. A still from Helmet.

Starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi, Helmet aims to normalise conversations around the use of condoms in society. The story revolves around three men, who to make some easy money, decide to rob a truck carrying cell phones. Later it is revealed that the truck is carrying condoms and not cell phones. Desperate to earn money, three of them set out to sell condoms to those who are shy to buy them from chemist shops. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Streaming on: September 10

A poster of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? A poster of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is based on the real-life incident where the line ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ was written on a currency note, and it went viral. The film is centred around a young man Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, a girl way out of his league. But things get confusing for Sintoo when Sonam reciprocates his feelings. The Ssaurabh Tyagi directorial marks the last on-screen outing of late actor Surekha Sikri. It also stars Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala and Atul Shrivastava.

Dikkiloona

Streaming on: September 10

Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona will stream on ZEE5. Santhanam-starrer Dikkiloona will stream on ZEE5.

The Tamil drama Dikkiloona is touted to be a sci-fi film and actor Santhanam will be playing a triple role of a protagonist, antagonist and comedian in it. It also stars former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anandraj, Munishkanth and Mottai Rajendran.

Pavitra Rishta

Streaming on: September 15

Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2. (Photo: ALTBalaji/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2. (Photo: ALTBalaji/Instagram)

A digital spin-off of ZEE TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta will start streaming on ZEE5 on September 15. It revolves around the ‘special relationship’ that builds between two strangers, Manav and Archana, The show, which made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name, will now have Shaheer Sheikh stepping into the role of Manav. Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role of Archana.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Black Widow

Streaming on: September 3

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

After releasing in the cinema halls to mostly positive reviews, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow will now stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers, the film is directed by Cate Shortland. It is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

Maestro

Streaming on: September 17

A poster of Nithiin-starrer Maestro. (Photo: PR Handout) A poster of Nithiin-starrer Maestro. (Photo: PR Handout)

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun. The critically-acclaimed Sriram Raghavan directorial revolved around a blind piano player who unwillingly becomes involved in the murder of a former film actor. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, Nithiin takes over from Khurrana, and Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role from the original. Maestro has been directed by Merlapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame

Annabelle Sethupathi

Streaming on: September 17

Annabelle Sethupathi will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Annabelle Sethupathi will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Billed as a horror-comedy, the Tamil movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Helmed by Deepak Sundarajan, the film has Sethupathi’s character build a Taj Mahal-like castle for his lover Annabelle (Taapsee) in the late 1940s. When a rich businessman tries to buy the castle, Sethupathi refuses to sell it. Now, in the present day, a young girl (Taapsee) dares to live in the haunted castle. The rest of the film seems to be centred around her misadventures in the castle. Annabelle Sethupathi also stars Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon, George Maryan, Raj Kumar, Sunil and Surekha.

Apple TV Plus

The Morning Show S2

Streaming on: September 17

Jennifer Aniston in a still from The Morning Show Season 2 trailer. Jennifer Aniston in a still from The Morning Show Season 2 trailer.

The Emmy Award-winning series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, The Morning Show is returning with a new season. The show picks up from the events of season one and shows what happens after Aniston’s Alex and Witherspoon’s Bradley expose the network’s toxic workplace culture. Though Alex had quit the organisation after the expose, the trailer of season two promised her return. Hasan Minhaj and Will Arnett are the new additions to the cast.

Foundation

Streaming on: September 24

Foundation premieres on September 24. (Photo: Foundation premieres on September 24. (Photo: Apple TV+)

The epic saga Foundation marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name. The sci-fi series centres around a man, called Dr Hari Seldon, who predicts the fall of the Galactic empire. The trailer of the series promised some amazing action sequences. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Hari Seldon and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.”

Voot

Candy

Streaming on: September 8

Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in lead roles, Candy explores the themes of politics, ambition, murder, and mystery. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, the web series is set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains where a murder leaves the students and teachers stunned. While Richa Chadha is the investigating cop, Ronit Roy, who plays a teacher, looks like a suspect in the murder.

BookMyShow Stream

The Suicide Squad

Streaming in: September

The Suicide Squad also released in the Indian theatres. The Suicide Squad also released in the Indian theatres.

A soft reboot of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, the DC movie brings back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It scored 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site. The critical consensus of the film read, “Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn’s singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material’s violent, anarchic strengths.”

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Streaming in: September

The Conjuring 3 is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnso. (Photo: Warner Bros) The Conjuring 3 is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnso. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Hollywood horror thriller The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It received a mixed response from critics when it released in the theaters. Directed by Michael Chaves, who has previously helmed 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona, the film has Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the Warrens from the previous films. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he committed a crime.