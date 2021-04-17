Money Heist 5: Patrick Criado joins the cast, here’s what shooting photos reveal about his character

Patrick Criado has been spotted filming with actor Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin. (Photos: Vancouver Media and La Casa De Papel Brasil/Instagram)

Out of the several things that’s in store in the upcoming season five of Money Heist is the introduction of two new characters. So when news about actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado joining the cast began doing the rounds, fans started an attempt to dig out more details about their roles in the Netflix crime-drama.

The streaming giant had green-signaled the fifth and final season of its Spanish show La Casa De Papel, popularly called Money Heist in English, last year. As the cast and crew got on production floors, creator Álex Pina confirmed with Entertainment Weekly, that actors Miguel and Patrick will enter the next season.

Soon after, several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the cast shooting the show in and around Madrid went viral. While we are yet to see Miguel on the sets, photos of Patrick are all over the place, who seems to be playing an important character.

In the latest picture shared by production banner Vancouver Media, we see Patrick and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin, posing together.

Until season four of Money Heist, we saw how the gang overpowered Gandía. But, we aren’t sure whether he is alive or dead. Many are speculating that this might give way to Miguel Ángel Silvestre becoming the new villain, the latest cop who’ll try to stop the gang.

As we await updates on that, Patrick’s several BTS leaks hint that his character will appear in flashbacks with Berlin, owing to his attire and the scenes he’s mostly filmed with actors Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Luka Peroš (Marseille), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Diana Gómez (Tatiana). This most probably makes him a team player in the robbery.

Check out more photos of Patrick Criado that have been doing the rounds of fan pages.

Money Heist also stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo and Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, among others.

Money Heist 5 has been locked as a 10-episode season. The production got delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show eventually went on floors in August 2020, and is expected to release its final season later this year.