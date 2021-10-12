Money Heist 5 part 2: Alicia Sierra is being chased in viral clip, fans wonder why Professor says ‘rest of the heist is tied up and gagged’

If you thought Alicia Sierra and The Professor are one party now, you might be in for a surprise in Money Heist season 5 part two. In a clip that’s gone viral on fan pages, El Profesor (Alvaro Morte) and Marseille (Luka Peros) are chasing the ex-cop who’s on the run in a car with her newborn.

The nearly 1.5-minute long video is either a chunk from one of its upcoming episodes, or a deleted scene that’s made its way to social media. Sergio Marquina aka The Professor and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) are having an argument over the ongoing heist inside the Bank of Spain, where Sergio says “the rest of the heist is all tied up and gagged.”

Marseille wants to take on Alicia’s car from the front. But Alicia tells Marseille to move aside. “If you don’t, you’ll kill a mom and a baby. And you’re no murderer. I saw how you held her,” she says. Alicia also shoots the tyre of Marseille’s car, ending the chase.

How Alicia managed to break free at the stormwater tank, how she managed to get hold of a car and a gun, why she’s running, and above all, will The Professor manage to stop her, are the many questions audience have in mind.

Money Heist 5 will mark the finale of the Spanish crime drama. The Netflix show released the first set of its five episodes this season in September, amping up the excitement about what lies ahead for the robbers in red jumpsuits.

Money Heist 5 part one ended with Tokyo, played by actor Ursula Corbero, sacrificing her life to save her fellow gang members from the attacking army, led by Sagasta. Its second part and final five episodes will release on December 3.