Money Heist 5 part 2 teaser: Professor is ‘not going to let anyone else fall’, watch video

The teaser of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is here, and we know The Professor’s sole motive this time – save his gang from the Bank of Spain. The mastermind takes things into his hands as he’s lost enough during this robbery already.

The teaser gives glimpses of the gang members who are still not over the death of Tokyo. They are now fully aware of the repercussions of challenging the government. Amid all the drama, Sergio aka The Professor is planning a rescue operation as we see him loading a gun for the first time in the show.

Shots of Raquel getting caught by the army, Sagasta and Arteche taking down probably one of the robbers and characters like Rio, Manila and Palermo up in arms too are only leaving fans guessing if these are going to be important plot points in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

Money Heist 5 Part 1 ended with the death of Tokyo that left a dent on the confidence of her gang members. The show’s second part will release on Netflix on December 3.