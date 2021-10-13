scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Money Heist 5 part 2 teaser: Professor is ‘not going to let anyone else fall’, watch video

Money Heist season 5 part 2 official teaser: The Professor has lost people dear to him, and now he "won't let anyone else fall."

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 7:50:48 pm
professor money heist 5 vol 2 teaserMoney Heist 5 Vol 2 will release on Netflix on December 3.

The teaser of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is here, and we know The Professor’s sole motive this time – save his gang from the Bank of Spain. The mastermind takes things into his hands as he’s lost enough during this robbery already.

The teaser gives glimpses of the gang members who are still not over the death of Tokyo. They are now fully aware of the repercussions of challenging the government. Amid all the drama, Sergio aka The Professor is planning a rescue operation as we see him loading a gun for the first time in the show.

Also read |Money Heist 5 part 2: Professor chases Alicia Sierra in new viral clip, fans are confused about ‘rest of the heist is tied up and gagged’

Shots of Raquel getting caught by the army, Sagasta and Arteche taking down probably one of the robbers and characters like Rio, Manila and Palermo up in arms too are only leaving fans guessing if these are going to be important plot points in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

Also read |Money Heist 5: Tokyo’s farewell to Alicia Sierra’s ‘baby boom’, here’s everything that happened behind-the-scenes

Money Heist 5 Part 1 ended with the death of Tokyo that left a dent on the confidence of her gang members. The show’s second part will release on Netflix on December 3.

