Money Heist 5 part 2 new stills prove Professor has a plan, hints at more deaths. See photos

The soon-to-release episodes of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist season 5 part 2 are going to be dark, tense and thrilling. Piquing the curiosity of fans, the official Instagram handle of the Spanish show shared a fresh set of stills from its final part, and we cannot wait for it to arrive on Netflix on December 3.

While the first photo shows The Professor hiding inside a car that’s wet on the outside, the second one has a hand holding a batch with name ‘Anibal Cortes’. Does that mean Rio’s real identity is at stake or being used to negotiate with the police?

In the third click, we see a spectacle fallen on the ground with one glass broken. It doesn’t seem to belong to The Professor, but either ex-cop Alicia Sierra or Benjamin who’s been helping the main man in undertaking the heist ever since season 3. We previously saw in the trailer that Benjamin was in a tough situation, most probably caught or killed by the cops. Also, a leaked clip showed Alicia fleeing in a car sans her glasses. So the guess work is on.

The fourth still reveals Raquel aka Lisbon emerging as the negotiator, this time for the robbers. We see Colonel Tamayo’s back as he’s speaking with Raquel on the screens. Lastly, we see Denver standing at the main entrance of Bank of Spain where the current robbery is underway. Two men are also seen in the shadows, but we aren’t sure whether it is The Professor and someone from his side, or the army. Denver is up in arms and that surely leaves us guessing.

The five stills were released with the caption, “Just like the gold, we held these images hostage.” This is in reference to the gold the robbers are melting and converting to grains inside the bank, which they’ll either use to flee or take it along.

Earlier, the makers also released some behind-the-scenes clicks from the sets of Money Heist too.

Money Heist 5 marks the crime drama’s finale. The ten-episode season released its first part in September. It ended with the death of Tokyo, as she also took down Gandia. The Professor, to take control of things and save his remaining team members, is set to enter the bank building himself, as shown in the second part’s trailer.

Money Heist 5 part 2 will bring back actors Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna and others reprising their parts.