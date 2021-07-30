Money Heist 5 new stills: The Professor and gang’s lives are at stake, fans are excited about trailer launch

The official trailer of Money Heist 5 part one will release on August 2. (Photos: Instagram/lacasadepapel)

The makers of Netflix’s crime drama Money Heist on Friday released new stills from the upcoming fifth season, triggering fans’ excitement ahead of its trailer release on August 2.

The four stills, seemingly, from an action-packed episode of Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel, give a peek at the mood of the season. While in the first still, we see Palermo, Lisbon, Manila and Denver moving cautiously towards the enemy, in the second still, Tokyo is seen listening attentively to a plan. The third still, however, is the most striking one. It has cop Alicia Sierra dragging Sergio or The Professor after chaining him. Finally, in the fourth still, Rio is seen beside Denver.

In the recent trailer date announcement teaser too, we saw that Alicia had handcuffed and tied up The Professor, who is now a helpless fugitive.

In the teaser, which was released in May, we understood that it’s no more a robbery but a war that the gang is waging against the army. With The Professor and the gang vulnerable, how will things take shape in the upcoming season is leaving fans curious.

Money Heist Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 3, while part two will arrive on December 3.

Actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, and Najwa, Nimri, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo and Pedro Alonso will reprise their roles in the fifth and final season of Money Heist.