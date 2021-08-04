scorecardresearch
Money Heist 5: Will this be The Professor’s last class? Netflix teases fans with new BTS photos

Money Heist season 5 part one is just a month away from release on Netflix. Ahead of that, the OTT platform released a new set of behind-the-scenes pictures that shows the fun its cast had, despite an intense act on camera.

money heist season 5 behind the scenes stillsMoney Heist season 5 part one trailer released recently. (Photos: Instagram/netflix_in)

Netflix on Tuesday treated La Casa De Papel or Money Heist fans to another round of behind-the-scenes clicks from its upcoming season five. It came soon after the makers released the first official trailer of its part one

The trailer of Money Heist season 5, part one had several shocking moments that left us curious about the plotline. In the new set of BTS images, we get to see the fun side of exactly the same scenes that were part of the trailer. So if The Professor was being tortured by inspector Alicia Sierra onscreen, the two actors – Alvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri — struck a stylish pose in the photos.

Even Rodrigo de la Serna, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente managed to steal some moments of laughter despite their characters Palermo, Rio and Denver are fighting a gun battle in the new season.

 

Money Heist season 4 ended with the gang shattered after Nairobi was shot at point blank by Gandia in front of everyone’s eyes. On the other hand, The Professor managed to rescue Lisbon from the custody and made sure Marseille air dropped her on the terrace of the Bank of Spain. But Alicia Sierra managed to checkmate him.

The show’s fifth and final season will take the story forward with Lisbon taking up the charge inside the bank as Colonel Tamayo attacks them with tanks and army. The teaser, trailer and all the stills that we’ve seen of its final chapter till now suggests an adrenaline rush of a season with several lives at stake, and a deeper look into the back stories of Tokyo, Berlin, Tatiana and others.

Money Heist 5 will release its part on on September 3.

