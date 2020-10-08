Money Heist 5: Miguel Herran’s Instagram post hints at Rio’s death?

Money Heist 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

The character of Rio gained prominence in the third season of Netflix show Money Heist, since he was the force behind the robbery at the Bank of Spain. But it looks like Rio’s track is set to undergo a major change in its fifth and final season.

Ever since Money Heist 5 went into production in August, fans have wanted to know more about the future of the gang, The Professor, Alicia Sierra, Lisbon and several other characters. And while many kept speculating that the makers have plans of ending Rio’s track, Miguel Herrán has shared a post on Instagram, leaving fans curious.

Miguel shared a selfie from the sets of Money Heist 5. The Spanish caption translates to “It’s better than dying.. I think.” This has raised several questions about Rio’s storyline.

Read: When Money Heist’s Rio appeared in an Indian ad

Rio is introduced in Money Heist as a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his hi-tech den, which is both his hideout and the control room for the heist. The third season of the crime-drama began with Rio getting arrested by Panama police and tortured in illegal detention. Rio’s rescue becomes the motive for The Professor to reunite his gang and plan their second heist at the Bank of Spain. Rio might have reunited with the gang inside the bank, but he continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting in breaking up with Tokyo.

Úrsula Corbero, who plays Tokyo, had also shared a click with Miguel Herrán on Instagram recently, adding to the curiosity.

Read: Money Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the Netflix series

Miguel’s latest post comes days after Álvaro Morte also shared a click of The Professor’s dirty clothes, leaving fans worried about the fate of the show’s mastermind.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd