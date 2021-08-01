Money Heist 5: Lisbon has ‘no words’ after watching trailer, hopes fans like it too

The official Instagram handle of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist posted a clip where we see Itziar sharing her thoughts after watching the trailer for the first time. (Photo: La Casa de Papel/Instagram)

Money Heist actor Itziar Ituno, who plays Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon has “no words” after watching the trailer of the Netflix show’s upcoming season five, part one. The Spanish star on Sunday shared a video and left fans intrigued; the first trailer of Money Heist 5 will launch on Monday.

The official Instagram handle of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist posted a clip where we see Itziar sharing her thoughts after watching the trailer for the first time. We see Itziar reacting to the trailer, and it seems she’s totally engrossed and surprised.

Itziar, who’s been part of the crime drama from its inception, initially played the key negotiator, inspector Raquel Murillo. By the end of season two, she switches sides due to personal reasons and joins the gang of robbers, headed by mastermind Sergio aka The Professor, played by actor Álvaro Morte. The two also fall in love, as Raquel get a new name and identity, Lisbon.

The robbers in Money Heist are currently on their second robbery, this time at the Bank of Spain. At the start of season three, Lisbon works with The Professor as to outsmart the government and police department. But as the gang faces trouble inside the bank, Marseille air drops Lisbon into the building. Itziar’s character is expected to become The Professor’s confidant inside the bank in the upcoming season.

In a teaser clip and a new set of stills that the Money Heist makers released recently, we are convinced that the new season is going to be an action-packed one with the gang declaring war again the invading army inside the bank, to avenge the killing of fellow member Nairobi in the last season.

Money Heist season 5 will also bring back characters Tokyo, Denver, Stockholm, Palermo, Bogota, Manila and others. The season, also its finale, will see the premiere of its part one on September 3 and part two will arrive on December 3.