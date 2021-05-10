Money Heist 5: Lisbon, Denver, Berlin, Ángel and others tease unseen shoot and BTS photos

It is that time of the year, when you wait for your favourite show, Money Heist, with bated breath. With the shooting of the Spanish crime-drama wrapping up, and actors bidding emotional goodbye to their popular characters, the team is now pulling all stops to excite fans about what lies ahead in the Netflix show’s upcoming fifth and final season.

Only recently, we saw how actors Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño brought curtains down on the show’s lead pair – The Professor and Inspector Raquel/Lisbon respectively. Itziar, in a fresh Instagram post, has teased her followers for the upcoming season.

Posting a poster click from Money Heist, Itziar left many asking for the new season already. On the other hand, actor Jaime Lorente, who plays Denver, also shared a picture on his Instagram handle, with the caption, “Denver/all the heart in there.”

Jaime also finished shooting Money Heist 5 recently. He announced it via a cryptic message on social media. Apart from him, actors Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Miguel Herrán (Rio) have said farewell to their characters too.

Actor Fernando Soto, who portrayed the role of Ángel Rubio, a deputy inspector and Raquel’s second-in-command, shared an Instagram post that included a video and clicks from the sets. The video, which he shot in his dressing room, shows him putting down his character’s gun and police badge, symbolic of him saying a goodbye to Ángel. He also posted pictures in his look and his nameplate outside his vanity space. Fans are already speculating the death of Ángel in the finale.

A translation of his Spanish caption read, “Until another time, dear blonde angel, how many joys you have given me. Thanks to this wonderful team… you are the best.” He also thanked the fans of the series as well Netflix, the producers.

His co-actor and friend Itziar Ituño replied, “@fsotolopez_oficial I started this series with you, in that endless piano sequence that was recorded the first time, do you remember? After that what could go wrong?”

Pedro Alonso had posted a candid click along with his Money Heist co-stars Luka Peros (Marseille), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota). In his fun caption, he wrote, “We are releasing an album soon, the studio is boiling. It’s obvious. As soon as we have the dates, we’ll let you know. We just need to confirm details with the producer to close the tour.”

Co-director Koldo Serra had also posted a click of Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), wishing him on his birthday recently.

La Casa De Papel, known has Money Heist in English, was greenlit by Netflix last year. Despite production challenges due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew managed to complete its filming recently. Money Heist 5’s release also got delayed from summer of 2021 to the last quarter of the year.

Money Heist 5 will be a 10-episode season, and would have actors Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Esther Acebo (Stockhom), Darko Perić (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) and others reprising their roles too.