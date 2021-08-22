Money Heist 5: Jose Manuel Seda as Sagasta is the new ruthless leader of army. Will he wage a bloody war? Watch

Money Heist makers left fans excited when they unveiled three new characters from its upcoming season five recently. While actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado are expected to be with the gang, or at least that’s what appeared from their individual promos, José Manuel Seda as Sagasta will be their ruthless opponent intent on taking them down.

If you thought Gandia was a merciless assailant, given how he brutally killed Nairobi and created mayhem inside the Bank of Spain in the last season, Sagasta’s cruelty will go one notch higher. As the commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish Army, he is a seasoned professional. According to the makers of Money Heist 5, “He is a born leader, whom his men will follow to the end… When he puts on the uniform, he becomes an analytical, cold and ruthless mind, capable of going beyond any ethical or moral convention if the mission requires it.”

Sagasta will most probably be at the frontline of the government’s attempt to bring down the gang, eventually triggering a war inside the bank, a glimpse of which we saw in the teaser and trailer of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist Season 5.

The team of the Spanish crime-drama released a clip of Sagasta along with Gandia and some more soldiers up in arms against The Professor’s gang. Sagasta and Gandia’s new posters were also released alongside.

José Manuel Seda has been sharing several behind-the-scenes clicks on his Instagram handle leaving fans wondering about the extent of his bloody warfare. José’s caption in one of the BTS posts left fans intrigued. It read, “Let’s see if it turns out that Gandía and Sagasta have a past.”

In the meantime, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo’s former boyfriend René will appear in flashbacks with Úrsula Corberó. Patrick Criado, on the other hand, plays Rafael, Berlin’s son.

Money Heist 5 is being called the most action packed season of the Netflix show so far. And with the army being called in, it is no more just a robbery.

Part one of its finale season will premiere on the streaming platform on September 3.