Money Heist 5 finale: ‘People won’t be able to go to bed’ says Alvaro Morte, hints at a dead character’s return

How do you end something this big? Not just Money Heist fans but even actor Jaime Lorente (Denver) is asking this question. And while its global audience continues to make guesses, its team promises to surpass all expectations. In the latest clip released by Netflix and its production banner Vancouver Media, the cast members of the Spanish crime drama are sharing their emotions and nervousness ahead of the finale.

Captioning the video as “Making The End” on social media, the nearly 2-minute clip does not reveal much about what lies ahead for the gang. It still manages to heighten the thrill and excitement. “I think this season is loaded with extreme tension,” actor Alvaro Morte, who plays the main lead The Professor says in the video. And we totally agree with whatever we’ve seen of its fifth season so far.

Also see photos | Money Heist 5 part 2 new stills prove Professor has a plan, hints at more deaths

The video also takes us behind-the-scenes of how some of the season’s most intense and action-packed sequences were filmed. While Darko Peric (Helsinki) calls the show something that happens “once in a lifetime”, actor (Palermo) says they are sure the finale is “not going to let down the fans.” He adds that “what’s coming is very powerful.”

The high point of the video is when towards the end, show’s creator Alex Pina asks Ursula Corbero (Tokyo) how she’d wish to reappear if brought back in a flashback. “It should involve a lot of dancing. Partying.” This suggests her return in the upcoming episodes, even if in flashbacks. Ursula’s words are juxtaposed with the entire gang, including The Professor drinking, dancing and having fun in a rare scene that we are yet to watch on the show. Now whether it is from the time the gang planned its Bank of Spain heist under the same roof, or a hint that a lot more characters are set to die, is also yet to be seen.

Alvaro’s words towards the end – “People will not be able to go to bed after watching any of these episodes,” closes the video on a high point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Media (@vancouvermediaproducciones)

The official Instagram handle of Vancouver Media Productions also released a new poster of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist 5. Its caption read, “The world’s biggest heist comes to an end.”

Money Heist season 5 marks the hit show’s finale. Netflix will release its last set of five episodes on December 3.