Money Heist was the most brutal, intense and beautiful experience: Co-director Koldo Serra

The wrap up of the Money Heist 5 shoot has been emotional not just for fans, but also for its cast and crew. Days after its co-creator and director Jesús Colmenar wrote a long note of gratitude, fellow director Koldo Serra took to his Instagram handle, and mentioned the “emotional and physical hangover” that the Netflix web series has left him with.

Koldo Serra, who’s been part of the direction team of the Spanish crime drama since 2019, called La Casa De Papel or Money Heist, “the most brutal, intense and beautiful film experience.” Sharing a click of himself holding the clapboard, Serra revealed that he feels an “emptiness” after the team brought down the curtains on its production.

Read the full note of Koldo Serra in English here:

“Emotional and physical hangover. Yesterday, after almost three years, the filming of La Casa de Papel ended, the most brutal, most intense and most beautiful film experience on a professional and personal level that I have ever experienced. Having been such a long and intense shoot, the concept of “family” has been more real than ever. The emptiness is brutal. Technical and artistic team we have gone hand in hand in a battle (sometimes literal) from which I only take positive things. Surrounded by the best team in the world, unparalleled actors and actresses, a figure to take off his hat and a crazy desire to learn and improve himself every day, he would repeat forever. The professional quality of all the departments and casting is undeniable, but what makes this brutal is the human quality that I have encountered. You are all very big, giants. Not in the best of dreams would I have felt so comfortable and clothed. What I take with me is incredible. THANK YOU. And thanks to @vancouvermediaproducciones and especially @jesus_colmenar, @migueamoedo and @titi231313, for trusting me and letting me be part of their family.”

Koldo Serra’s Instagram post came soon after Netflix officially announced the wrap up of the Money Heist shoot on Friday through a candid click. The photo, which has almost all the actors in their iconic red jumpsuits, went viral in no time.

Apart from Netflix, even the cast shared the picture on their social media handles, with personalised captions. Actor Jaime Lorente (Denver) wrote, “So much time, so much heart, so much life behind @lacasadepapel’s family. My chest is full of love. The end is coming … stronger than ever.” Luka Peros (Marseille) commented, “Without a brilliant, talented and dedicated team it would have been impossible to live La Casa de Papel. Hats off to all of you.”

While Álvaro Morte (The Professor) wrote, “What a team. A dream team!,” Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) captioned the photo, “Red team. THANK YOU!” Actor Darko Peric (Helsinki) compared Money heist to high school. He commented, “Mixed emotions, it’s like finishing a high school, 4 years with all this amazing human beings… Feeling blessed for everything!!! 4 years is a long time, but the most important thing is that I had the opportunity to work with great professionals and human beings !!! I love you family !!! Thanks.”

Actor Esther Acebo (Stockholm) also got emotional while captioning the photo. The caption read, “It’s a wrap! Now yes. This marvelous adventure that has turned the world around and has made our world spin madly is over. I can only say THANKS, to each and every one of my colleagues, in front of and behind the cameras, for making it possible, for so much learning.. From the first castings to the final applause. Thank you! This red jumpsuit will be on me forever. I love you! And to all of you who support us around here, UNFINITE THANKS for so much love !! It reaches me.”

An excerpt of Pedro Alonso’s (Berlin) poetic caption read, “#thisistheend @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflixes No sense in telling you now – I don’t wanna ruin the surprise. Graceful supplements. I do not feel this is the time to speak. Just thank you. To all of you. From the bottom of my heart. From the depths of my skin. I know it was more than a dream.”

Money Heist 5 will be a 10-episode series and will premiere on Netflix in the last quarter of 2021.