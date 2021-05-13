Money Heist director calls season 5 ‘the hardest battle’, says ‘we wanted to give you the most exciting season of all’ 

Money Heist 5 has officially brought curtains down on its filming process. Announcing that the cast and crew of the Spanish crime-drama has wrapped up production entirely, director Jesús Colmenar left a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle, taking fans down the memory lane of the Netflix show’s success story following the initial ups and downs.

Jesús Colmenar conceptualised La Casa De Papel or Money Heist along with screenwriter Álex Pina around 2008. The long term collaborators set up their own production company, Vancouver Media, and Money Heist became their first joint project under the banner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesús Colmenar (@jesus_colmenar)

Ever since, Jesús Colmenar has been one of the main brains behind taking the heist drama forward, one season after another. Now, with its fifth season, also being its final one, Jesús Colmenar is as emotional, as its actors, who’ve also been bidding goodbye to the show since past few days as they wrapped their shooting.

Jesús Colmenar on Wednesday took to his Instagram profile and shared a click with cinematographer Migue Amoedo. In his caption, he said the show’s four-year-long journey changed their lives. Calling the fifth season “the biggest and the hardest” battle, he also assured that “we have fought it to the last breath.”

Jesús Colmenar along with actors Itziar Ituño and Jaime Lorente, who play Lisbon and Denver on the sets of Money Heist. (Photo: Jesús Colmenar/Instagram) Jesús Colmenar along with actors Itziar Ituño and Jaime Lorente, who play Lisbon and Denver on the sets of Money Heist. (Photo: Jesús Colmenar/Instagram)

Read Jesús Colmenar’s full note in English here:

“It is impossible to explain what it feels like to finish La Casa De Papel. Because it is not just a series. It’s our house. Our family. Our battlefield. Our dream achieved. It’s hard to say goodbye to a four-year journey that has changed our lives, and in which we have given EVERYTHING: when we were small and when we were great, when we failed and when we succeeded, when we had almost nothing and when we had almost everything. The delivery was the same. The passion was the same. Forever. Until the end. And the end has come. And with him the awareness that we will never experience anything like it again. With me, forever, I take the best team that anyone can dream of and a cast of unrepeatable actors and actresses, who are already part of my family. The last battle has been the biggest and the hardest, and we have fought it to the last breath. Because we wanted to give you the most epic, most spectacular and most exciting season of all. The result is for you. And for us the journey. And without a doubt, colleagues, it has been worth it. P.D: @migusgreen, my friend, the one that we have bundled. #Yugoplastica #GlobalShow #Neoexpressionism #SomosLaResistencia #LaCasaDePapel #MoneyHeist @vancouvermediaproducciones @netflix #BelaCiao!”

Also read | Money Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the Netflix series

La Casa De Papel (The Paper House) first debuted on Spanish television in 2017. Despite a good opening, the show experienced declining ratings, eventually being declared a failure by the end of its first season. Netflix then acquired its rights, cut its original 15 episodes into 22 shorter ones and placed it in its catalogue of international shows under the name Money Heist.

Jesús Colmenar, along with actor Álvaro Morte (The Professor) during a promotional event of Money Heist 3. (Photo: Jesús Colmenar/Instagram) Jesús Colmenar, along with actor Álvaro Morte (The Professor) during a promotional event of Money Heist 3. (Photo: Jesús Colmenar/Instagram)

Soon enough, Money Heist grabbed the attention of audience and began topping the charts. Within no time, it became so popular across the globe that Netflix renewed it for its second season, bringing the original cast and crew back on the sets, something its members had not expected ever, post the first season’s failure.

Netflix greenlit its fifth and final season in July last year, and the show went on floors in August. It, however, got delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Money Heist 5 was earlier expected to release around April-May 2021. But, Netflix recently confirmed that it has been pushed and will now arrive in the last quarter of the year.

Money Heist made stars out of its Spanish actors including Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente , Esther Acebo and others. Its plot revolves around a mastermind Sergio Marquina aka The Professor who collects a gang of criminals to undertake a robbery, first at the Royal Mint of Spain (season 1-2) and later at the Bank of Spain (season 3-5).