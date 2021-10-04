Money Heist 5 director pens emotional posts for The Professor and Tokyo, thanks actors for ‘creating something unforgettable’

Money Heist director Jesús Colmenar recently revealed what went into the making of fan favourite character The Professor, played by actor Álvaro Morte.

Director Jesús Colmenar on Sunday wrote a retrospective post on Instagram about how he built The Professor with Álvaro “layer by layer.” Sharing a click with the Spanish star, Jesús wrote, “@alvaromorte, I remember many times when we met, the casting, the nerves. The work of composing a character never seen before. Building the Professor with you, layer by layer, was one of the most special shared experiences of my career. You gave everything for this character. Everything. And you managed to create something unforgettable (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesús Colmenar (@jesus_colmenar)

In another post, Jesús also thanked the audience for making Money Heist a humongous global success. “Thank you for your passionate reactions, for your messages of affection, for your comments, for feeling the series as much as we do. Thank you for being on the other side of the screen,” read an excerpt of his caption.

Jesús Colmenar had recently posted an emotional note for actor Úrsula Corberó, who played Tokyo. Money Heist 5 part one saw Tokyo sacrificing her life to save her fellow gang members, along with taking down Gandia, who caused enough damage to the robbers till now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesús Colmenar (@jesus_colmenar)

Jesús’ Spanish caption loosely translated reads, “Nothing can erase the trace of this adventure from our souls, @ursulolita. Nothing nor nobody. Even if this is only the beginning of our next life. Here we are, the two of us, leaving the cinema where you saw the final chapter for the first time, with our eyes puffy from crying so much. What a pleasure and an honor to direct you. It has been a wonderful journey building this legendary character with you. Thank you Tokio … my grândola brunette, inexhaustible fighter, guerrilla for freedom, guardian angel … Thank you for so much, Úrsula.”

Also read | Money Heist season 5 part one ending explained

While we know Tokyo is dead, the fate of The Professor remains to be seen.

Money Heist Season 5 is also the show’s final chapter. After releasing its first five episodes last month, Netflix will stream its last five episodes from December 3.