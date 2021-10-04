scorecardresearch
Money Heist 5 director pens emotional posts for The Professor and Tokyo, thanks actors for ‘creating something unforgettable’

Director Jesus Colmenar had recently posted emotional notes for actors Alvaro Morte who portrays The Professor, and Ursula Corbero, who played Tokyo.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 8:55:57 pm
money heist la casa de papel alvaro ursula professor tokyoNetflix will stream the last five episodes of Money Heist 5 from December 3. (Photos: Instagram/jesus_colmenar)

Money Heist director Jesús Colmenar recently revealed what went into the making of fan favourite character The Professor, played by actor Álvaro Morte.

Director Jesús Colmenar on Sunday wrote a retrospective post on Instagram about how he built The Professor with Álvaro “layer by layer.” Sharing a click with the Spanish star, Jesús wrote, “@alvaromorte, I remember many times when we met, the casting, the nerves. The work of composing a character never seen before. Building the Professor with you, layer by layer, was one of the most special shared experiences of my career. You gave everything for this character. Everything. And you managed to create something unforgettable (sic).”

Also read |Money Heist 5: The Professor actor Alvaro Morte says he ‘cried like there was no tomorrow’ on last day of shoot

 

In another post, Jesús also thanked the audience for making Money Heist a humongous global success. “Thank you for your passionate reactions, for your messages of affection, for your comments, for feeling the series as much as we do. Thank you for being on the other side of the screen,” read an excerpt of his caption.

Also read |Money Heist 5 Part 2 exclusive clip: Professor has ‘disappeared’ and the gang cannot decide about gold, watch video

Jesús Colmenar had recently posted an emotional note for actor Úrsula Corberó, who played Tokyo. Money Heist 5 part one saw Tokyo sacrificing her life to save her fellow gang members, along with taking down Gandia, who caused enough damage to the robbers till now.

 

Jesús’ Spanish caption loosely translated reads, “Nothing can erase the trace of this adventure from our souls, @ursulolita. Nothing nor nobody. Even if this is only the beginning of our next life. Here we are, the two of us, leaving the cinema where you saw the final chapter for the first time, with our eyes puffy from crying so much. What a pleasure and an honor to direct you. It has been a wonderful journey building this legendary character with you. Thank you Tokio … my grândola brunette, inexhaustible fighter, guerrilla for freedom, guardian angel … Thank you for so much, Úrsula.”

Also read |Money Heist season 5 part one ending explained

While we know Tokyo is dead, the fate of The Professor remains to be seen.

 

Money Heist Season 5 is also the show’s final chapter. After releasing its first five episodes last month, Netflix will stream its last five episodes from December 3.

