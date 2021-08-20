Money Heist 5: Meet Berlin son’s Rafael

Money Heist 5 will take us through the backstories of several characters. While we saw Tokyo’s former boyfriend René returning as a “ghost from the past” in a recent promotional clip, Netflix on Thursday also revealed that Berlin’s son Rafael, played by Patrick Criado, will be introduced in the upcoming season.

In a clip, Patrick’s Rafael is seen with Pedro Alonso aka Berlin. The latter says a child is “a nuclear warhead that’s going to destroy everything,” words he uttered to Rio in season one.

According to the makers, Rafael, 31, has studied computer engineering at MIT in Massachusetts and is incredibly clear about one thing – he doesn’t want to be like his father.

Berlin was killed when he put himself in the line of fire to protect his fellow gang members from the cops at the end of the first heist. But given the popularity Berlin achieved, the makers brought him back in flashbacks as the mastermind of the second and ongoing heist at the Bank of Spain. Berlin is even shown getting married to Tatiana, even though he is terminally ill.

Fans can only guess who Rafael’s mother is and what relationship he’ll be shown sharing with his father in the next season.

Money Heist will premiere the first part of its season five on September 3.