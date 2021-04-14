Money Heist 5: Berlin has wrapped up shooting? Read actor Pedro Alonso’s cryptic post for Professor

If there’s one character in Money Heist who has managed to leave fans teary eyed, it’s Berlin. He was introduced to us as the most arrogant gang member who did things his way. But by the end of the first robbery, what Berlin did for his gang made him one of the fan favourite characters.

Actor Pedro Alonso can be credited for the successful stint of Berlin in the Netflix series. Pedro, who has been shooting for the upcoming season of the Spanish crime drama for several months, has kept fans intrigued with several behind-the-scenes clicks on his Instagram handle.

Pedro on Tuesday, wrote a cryptic post along with a picture of a portrait he made. An excerpt from his Spanish caption translates as, “When I shot my shots of the sequence, my little brother told me “now yes, now I see that something disturbing in your eyes”. Expressing gratitude towards his co-actor Álvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, Pedro added, “It has been an extraordinary journey @alvaromorte. One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey.”

From Pedro’s long caption, we can only guess if he might have wrapped up his character and shooting of Money Heist 5.

His full caption loosely translates as:

“I made the sketch a while before shooting the sequence. I sent it to my co-captain. She replied ‘it’s a bit creepy’ and also ‘but I like animals’. It’s funny, then when I shot my shots of the sequence, my little brother told me “now yes, now I see that something disturbing in your eyes”. It’s funny. For me it was about love. And perhaps also a strange message for a future time, when it will be time to inspect the wound. Almost for the character, but also for the actor. I know it may sound a bit strange. Sooner or later that moment comes. It always comes. The one when it’s time to go to the end of what we don’t know. Or we don’t want to know. And in my opinion it is not bad. Although it does make an impression. As does true love and life itself. So chilling at times, but certainly so beautiful. It has been an extraordinary journey @alvaromorte One of those that really deserve to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey (sic).”

Several Money Heist co-stars like Álvaro Morte, Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayoa), Mario de la Rosa (Suárez) and others left messages for Pedro in the comments.

Berlin is the elder brother of Álvaro’s Sergio Marquina aka The Professor, and the second-in-command of the robbery at the Royal Mint of Spain. Despite being a charmer, he is a sociopath, and at loggerheads with Tokyo and Nairobi more than once. But, he eventually wins over the viewers with his leadership qualities and zest to keep the gang together.

It is slowly revealed that Berlin is also terminally ill. So, when he decides to sacrifice his life to save his fellow heist members, you cannot help but shed tears. Owing to the massive love that Berlin received, the makers had to bring him back in the following seasons, even if in flashbacks.

Money Heist 5 has been locked as a 10-episode season. Showrunner Álex Pina said in a statement, “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes? How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters? The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

The production of Money Heist 5 got delayed due to the spread of coronavirus. The show eventually went on floors on August 3, and is expected to arrive by the end of this year.