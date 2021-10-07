Money Heist 5: Tokyo’s farewell to Alicia Sierra’s ‘baby boom’, here’s everything that went behind-the-scenes

Money Heist Season 5 part one had several moments that made the audience smile, become furious, feel helpless and even shed tears. The official Instagram handle of the show recently released some behind-the-scenes clips that prove what we saw on screen was a reflection of the real emotions its cast and crew members shared on set.

From Manila having a panic attack before launching the attack on the army, to Tokyo and Nairobi sharing a heart-to-heart moment and also Tokyo romancing with her ex-boyfriend Renee on the streets in flashbacks, the videos depict how the actors got into the skin of their characters with finesse.

The handle has been regularly releasing fun BTS clicks where we get a deeper look into the camaraderie of the stars, the set-up of the scenes and the way the team kept smiling despite the intense shoot schedules. We also see the farewell actor Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo received from her team on her last day on set.

Check out more behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Money Heist:

Director Koldo Serra’s Instagram profile features several black-and-white clicks. From Denver and Stockholm’s delicate moment to Alicia Sierra giving birth at the stormwater tank, there’s a lot fans can explore on his handle.

Money Heist Season 5 also marks the finale of the Netflix series. The makers will release its last set of episodes on December 3.