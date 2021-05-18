Money Heist 5: After viral cast click, here’s one last ‘family’ selfie from the sets

While fans worldwide continue to swoon over the recent click of the Money Heist cast, actor Luka Peroš, who plays Marseille in the Netflix show, took to Instagram to share an equally exciting selfie from the last day of shoot.

Luka’s selfie features co-stars Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

Luka Peroš has time and again posted pictures from the sets of Money Heist, and his latest post is sure to please fans.

Netflix recently announced that the shoot of Money Heist’s fifth and final season has come to an end. The streaming giant shared the news via a social media post, along with a photograph of the entire cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

Ever since the end of the shoot, the show’s actors and directors have been sharing emotional notes on social media.

While Netflix recently revealed that Money Heist 5 will have its premiere in the last quarter of 2021, actor Álvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, shared during an Instagram live that the release date hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

The 10-episode Money Heist Season 5 has been co-directed by Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.