Money Heist 5 actor Luka Peros is ‘giving life to Marseille’, and we cannot wait for the Netflix show’s release

Luka Peros became a part of Money Heist in its third season. (Photo: Instagram/lukaperosofficial)

The post-production of Money Heist Season 5 is underway in full throttle. This, we got to know from the latest Instagram post of actor Luka Peros, who plays the character of Marseille in the popular Netflix series.

Peros took to his social media account on Wednesday and shared a picture from the dubbing room. He captioned the photo, “Giving life and voice to Marseille. See you 09/03/2021 on Netflix, family…💋”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

Luka Peros became a part of Money Heist in its third season. His Marseille is an old friend of Berlin and Palermo, and joins The Professor as his right-hand man.

Peros’ Instagram profile is a perfect mirror to everything that happens behind-the-scenes on La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist’s sets, including candid clicks with the cast, and giving a sneak peek into what lies ahead in the show.

Luka Peros had recently wished his co-stars Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) on their birthdays. His wish for Itziar read, “Congratulations to my sister from another mister.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Peros (@lukaperosofficial)

For Pedro, he wrote, “My five-year-old, I wish you a thousand more years, spending every day full of laughter, jokes and eternal happiness as we have spent in Tenerife with Rodrigo and Hovik. I love you, brother, very much. Happy Birthday, my friend! (sic)”

Money Heist 5 will have actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Rodrigo de la Serna, Hovik Keuchkerian, Belén Cuesta and Najwa Nimri reprising their parts.

Also read | Money Heist season 5 will have a new twist involving women, says showrunner Alex Pina

While Money Heist 5 part one will release on Netflix on September 3, its second and final part will arrive on December 3.