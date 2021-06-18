Money Heist star Itziar Ituno turns 47: Here’s what Lisbon said about the Netflix show’s finale

tziar Ituño has been part of Money Heist ever since its debut in 2017. (Photo: Screengrab/Fever/YouTube)

Money Heist actor Itziar Ituño, who plays inspector Raquel Murillo or Lisbon in the show, turned 47 on Friday. One of the most prominent characters of the Netflix show, Itziar has been part of the Spanish crime-drama ever since its debut in 2017. Fan clubs across the globe wished her on her special day on social media.

Itziar will now play a crucial role in the fifth and final season of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist. Speaking about the end of one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform, Itziar revealed the emotional moment as filming wrapped up recently.

Actors Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) in a still from Money Heist 5 teaser. (Photo: Netflix) Actors Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) in a still from Money Heist 5 teaser. (Photo: Netflix)

Referring to a website, Express UK quoted Itziar, who said, “You look back and see how everything started and what we have built and I start to cry. Imagine that you start a series for eight months on television and when it goes to the platform it becomes five years. It has been very exciting to close this last door and say goodbye. It has changed our lives, just a few weeks ago I said my last sentence.”

Itziar Ituño had a noteworthy character graph in Money Heist. She started as a cop on a mission to spoil The Professor’s plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. But due to a turn of events, she ends up joining the gang and acquiring the name of Lisbon. She also falls in love with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and becomes his partner.

Itziar had last month shared an Instagram post, revealing that she has finished her part of the shooting. In her emotional note of gratitude, she wrote, “Now yes! GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief!! What a trip!! Now yes! GOODBYE, AGUR, CIAO, ADEU, ADIOS, BYE, AU REVOIR Raquel Murillo, Aio Lisboa!!! What a trip!”

Also read | Money Heist season 5 will have a new twist involving women, says showrunner Alex Pina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itziar Ituño (OFIZIAL) (@itziarituno)

Money Heist season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with Lisbon entering the Bank of Spain to spearhead the robbery and become The Professor’s eyes and brain inside the bank. We saw in the teaser of Money Heist season 5 that Lisbon will show her ferocious side while fighting against the army and also avenging the killing of Nairobi.

Also read | Money Heist Season 5 gets its new villain in Jose Manuel Seda? Check out his first look

Money Heist 5 will be a 10-episode series. Its part one will release on September 3, and part two will arrive on December 3.