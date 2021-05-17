Money Heist 5 actor Álvaro Morte on what The Professor taught him, says ‘I’d like to visit India’. Watch

Spanish star Álvaro Morte engaged with fans during an Instagram live chat on Saturday. The actor, popularly known for portraying The Professor in Netflix’s hit web series Money Heist, reciprocated the audience’s sentiments on wrapping up of the crime drama recently, and things that he’s taking away from playing the fan favourite character.

“It’s been a huge adventure with an amazing crew, team and cast. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I can do many things (after) doing the Professor,” Álvaro said while recalling how La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has been a life changing project for him, which he’s been a part of from the beginning in 2017.

Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso play onscreen brothers The Professor and Berlin in Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix) Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso play onscreen brothers The Professor and Berlin in Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist season 5 is going to mark the finale of the series. The cast and crew, along with Netflix officially announced its wrap a few days back, leaving fans across the globe emotional. The click was also shared by Álvaro under the caption, “What a team. A dream team!”

The actor added in the Instagram live, “First thing I want to say is thank you so much for all the love and the token of affection that I’ve received, not only on my last Instagram post, but also for all these years. We’ve been kind of working together in this amazing adventure.

On being asked whether he is aware about Money Heist and his character’s popularity in India, Álvaro said, “Love from India! Wow, that’s one country I’d like to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you so much for following us.”

“It’s very nice when you’ve been working for months and you have the love of many countries from all over the world,” he added.

Money Heist 5 will take off from its previous season that ended on a cliff-hanger where Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra has The Professor at gunpoint after finding his hideout. While fans cannot wait to know whether Alicia fires at him or joins the gang, Álvaro did agree that he is “happy with the result.”

Sharing that Money Heist’s end is leaving him with a mixed feeling, he said, “I feel sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I’m leaving this character that gave me so many things, but also happy because I’m grateful for that. Sometimes the projects have to finish, they have to rest a little bit, and I think that we have to be happy.”

Money Heist first debuted on Spanish TV as La Casa De Papel, until Netflix bought and renamed it. (Photo: Netflix) Money Heist first debuted on Spanish TV as La Casa De Papel, until Netflix bought and renamed it. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist 5 was previously expected to release in April-May 2021. But its production got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix recently revealed that the show is now eyeing a premiere in the last quarter of 2021. Álvaro, however, said the exact release date has not been fixed as yet.

“We don’t know yet, when Money Heist 5 will release. We’ve finished the shooting already. But they haven’t told us anything yet,” he clarified.

Álvaro Morte was also joined by co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jesús Colmenar during the Instagram chat, to speak on being part of Money Heist.

The Netflix show also stars Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić, Hovik Keuchkerian and others. Its fifth and final season will have 10 episodes.