Mona Singh: Mission Over Mars is very different from Mission Mangal

“M.O.M-Mision Over Mars, I just loved the title. A lot of scientists in our show are mothers, and so it has two meanings,” shared Mona Singh, as she settled down for an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com about her latest project.

Mission Over Mars has started streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Apart from Mona, the web series also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh in the lead.

Sharing more about the show, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi actor said, “I had loved the concept. The show was in development for the last year and a half and got a little delayed. But I have been eagerly waiting for it. I have never played anything like this and am really excited. It is the story of women working towards the mission. This is an inspiring tale. We all know about the mission and how they succeeded with little budget and time. But now people will get to know who these scientists are.”

Talking about her character Moushumi Ghosh, Mona said, “For the first time this Sardarni became a Bengali, and it was lot of fun. There were many Bengalis on the sets. I learned to say ‘aye’ from our DOP, who would address people like that (laughs). Moushumi is a go-getter, ambitious, aggressive, not at all diplomatic and doesn’t take a no for an answer. The only thing she doesn’t like is failure and sees herself winning all the time. That’s what I loved most about the character.”

Mona, who has earlier been a part of web series like Yeh Meri Family Hai and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, hailed the digital medium and said, “I love the fact that we are getting to do such variety of roles. I keep saying that this is the time for actors to shine, experiment and explore. It is also a great time for filmmakers and writers to tell the kind of stories they have been wanting to say.”

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha among others, also revolved around female scientists behind the Mars Orbiter Mission. When asked if the film would work as a disadvantage for them, Mona said, “Not at all. This story is such that it needs to be made in all mediums. Also, the film was well appreciated and whoever couldn’t manage to watch the film can now watch our show. And I can confidently say that M.O.M is very different from Mission Mangal. It has a completely different perspective.”

During Mission Mangal’s promotion, Taapsee Pannu had shared that female actors are more comfortable working with other female stars. Sharing her two cents on the topic, Mona said, “We are happy people. There is no competition among us. We all are there to play our parts convincingly. We had a good time working together. There was no jealousy, no backbiting. We would all hang out together. Also, I feel men gossip more than girls.”