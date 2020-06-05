Mona Singh: It is going to be a completely new Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

Mona Singh shared that she enjoyed playing Ananya most in season one. (Photo: PR handout) Mona Singh shared that she enjoyed playing Ananya most in season one. (Photo: PR handout)

Mona Singh is sure that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 will get more audience during the lockdown. The actor added that a lot of viewers discovered the series during the period, and having binge-watched the first two seasons, and are now waiting for the latest one.

Also starring Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 will pick up from where the last season ended. Touted to be high on drama and emotions, the recently released trailer definitely piqued the audience’s interest.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Mona Singh opens up on how her character Ananya will be seen in a completely new avatar. The actor, who got married earlier this year, also shares that she is enjoying ‘quarantine honeymoon’ with husband Shyam Gopalan.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Promotions have seen a complete change with phone and video calls replacing old age press conferences. Do you feel it’s as effective?

I don’t think it will affect our show in any way. It’s season three and people have been waiting for it. The show actually got a little delayed this time but all for good. Also, I am enjoying this new technology-savvy promotion. Zoom calls and making selfie videos at home have been keeping me busy. It’s also quite fun as I am learning so many new things.

Tell us something about Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3.

She has always been a very strong woman. In season one, she was always craving for Rohit’s attention, but from the last season, she started prioritising her work. Towards the end, as you all saw, she was cheated on, and that is the time she decides to move on and has shut all doors on Rohit and started a new life with her son away from Delhi. She is strong, independent, but doesn’t believe in love anymore. Something in her has died, and she wouldn’t even address the same. Also, while she is a responsible mother, she is not emotionally available for her child. She gives him the best but all through the set of nannies she has hired. It’s going to be a completely new Ananya in season three.

Human beings tend to get cynical about love after a heartbreak. Do you agree?

I think there are all sorts of people, and each one has a way of handling situations. While many shut doors or are scared to fall in love for the fear of rejection. However, I am a full-on romantic person, and believe in giving it a shot. I can never stop believing in love.

Ananya has gone through a roller coaster journey and showcased a new shade every season. Which has been your favourite?

I think I loved the first season the most. I was trying to explore who Ananya is and what she is going to be. Usually, when we have such shows, especially on TV, the other woman is always considered as the vamp. This wasn’t the case here. She was just another girl who falls in love with a married man, believing that his marriage is already over. We were all working on a thin line trying to shape Ananya, but it was a lot of fun. Also, I enjoyed playing the character in season three as it has a toxic and dark shade. How she gets going with her life and then suddenly bumps into Rohit is going to be very interesting.

The show did break the stereotype around the other woman. But what has been the kind of feedback you received initially?

This is where the writing and vision comes in. Ekta Kapoor was very sure that she wanted to project Ananya as a very normal girl. And this is why when the show launched, I wasn’t sceptical at all. I knew people would appreciate her, and that’s exactly what happened. Also, when you are watching a web show, you see it with a broader perspective. I remember so many girls messaged me on Instagram sharing that they are all facing the same issues, and asked for guidance. I had to tell them that I was just playing a character and not the right person to give them advice.

How is married life treating you?

It’s been 70 days and we are kind of enjoying our quarantine honeymoon. I was busy shooting till March and was not in town. We had decided to travel to Italy and Spain in May, but now the vacation is at home (laughs). It’s been great as we are discovering each other. We watch films and cook together. He has even taught me how to pay my bills online.

While most celebs go for the ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’, what made you keep it so low key?

(Laughs) On the other hand, it was just a happy Punjabi wedding. I am a very private person, and I wanted my close family and friends around. As for the industry, it was just my Jassi gang. And they all knew and prepped for the same. We had a blast at the wedding, and it was exactly how I always wanted it to be.

You will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Is it going to be released in December?

Well, I don’t think so. There has been no official information, but I have been reading about the same. 40 per cent of the shoot is remaining, so let’s see how it goes.

The government has issued permission to shoot films and shows. What are the kind of changes you are anticipating on the sets now?

I think all of us will fear that we might get infected. I was reading the guidelines and it’s not going to be an easy way out. They have even said that actors will have to do their own makeup. I don’t know how we will end up looking as I am very bad at it. I am just happy that shoots can be resumed now, but it’s scary to think how it will all pan out.

Starting June 6, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

