MOM Mission Over Mars trailer: Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh lead the Mangalayan mission

After the feature film Mission Mangal, on the successful Mangalyaan operation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji is all set to narrate a fictionalised tale of the same event in its upcoming web series MOM: Mission over Mars.

The trailer of the Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh starrer was released on Saturday. The feel of it is quite similar to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal which is running successfully in the theaters. The characters of Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh, the four women scientists, juggle with budget and time crunch as they plan to accomplish their mission to Mars in 18 months.

Apart from dealing with obstructions on the professional front, these women scientists are also seen coping up with their personal lives simultaneously. We see the shots of them working tirelessly in the Indian Space Agency’s control room. The makers have also shown PM Modi’s role in it.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the makers of M.O.M will showcase the journey of India’s first mission to Mars from its inception to execution.

The makers have also shared a disclaimer with the trailer. It reads, “Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan. As per our legal and contractual obligations, we cannot use actual names or images of either the people, objects or agencies in any publicity material.”

Talking about M.O.M., Tanwar said, “I feel proud to be a part of this project and would like to thank Ekta for giving me this opportunity. The web-series not only celebrates the tremendous achievement of our nation but also the sheer hard work, grit and determination that these wonderful women scientists put into making it a success. Mona and I have known each other for years and for the first time we got an opportunity to work together on-screen. My experience of working with such a wonderful cast and crew was totally amazing and I hope the audience likes me as Nandita Hariprasad.”

Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi will be seen in prominent roles. Directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, and bankrolled by Endemol India, the web series will start streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5 from September 10.