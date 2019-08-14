Mission Over Mars teaser: Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh take charge

ALTBalaji on Wednesday released the teaser of their upcoming web series Mission Over Mars (M.O.M). The clip shows a team of four women getting together to orchestrate India’s maiden journey to Mars.

While it is hard to gather anything from a 50-second video about a series, at least we know that it is safe in the hands of versatile actors and television giants like Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh.

Permanent Roommates fame Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh and Ashish Vidyarthi feature in pivotal roles in the web series. The trailer of the show will be released online on August 16. It has been helmed by The Test Case director Vinay Waikul.

Sakshi Tanwar, who gets the maximum spotlight in the teaser, was earlier seen in another web show, ZEE5’s The Final Call.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Tanwar had talked about her experience of working on the digital medium.

“It is an interesting platform where you can give a couple of months and yet do an entire graph for a character. That way, it has for sure given the freedom to actors. Also, I feel anyone who wants to tell a different story, the web is the answer for them,” Sakshi Tanwar had said.