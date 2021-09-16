Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11: ‘It was an emotionally draining experience’

Mohit Raina is excited about the positive feedback his show Mumbai Diaries 26/11 has been generating. The Nikhil Advani directorial, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, chronicles the unfateful night of the terrorist attack in the city, and how the medical fraternity dealt with the tragic emergency. The eight-episode series also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwantary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj among more.

Even after being in the industry for almost two decades, Mohit Raina shared that he gains confidence as he reads positive reviews about his work. “You get to know about different perspectives as sometimes you and your judgment can go wrong. You get to learn so much from critics’ feedback,” he said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. And what about feedback from social media users? He replied, “They love you so much that they will even accept your mediocre work. They do inform if they don’t like something but will continue to shower you with love. One can get a far honest opinion from critics.”

Coming back to Mumbai Diaries, the actor said that when he got a call from Nikhil Advani, he assumed that it was for The Empire, which was also in the making stage back then. Given Mohit’s reputation as a mythological and historical star on television, he already knew he didn’t want to repeat himself on the web but did not want to miss out on the opportunity of meeting Nikhil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

“I finally went to meet him during my lunch break, when I was shooting for Kaafir. Nikhil told me that he felt I was not interested. And then when we started talking, he told me about the medical drama he was making and wanted me to be part of it. When I understood his vision, I was so excited and have already thanked him a number of times for this opportunity,” he shared.

The actor further said that the story of the night of 26/11 has been presented a number of times but no one has ever told the story from the medical perspective. Sharing that he was really happy with the idea and how different this project will be, he lauded his director, who he feels can do justice to the real-life stories. “Be it Batla house, D-Day, there is no one better than him,” he said. Mohit is also hopeful that a show like this could put some much-needed limelight on the front-line workers.

“Not just in the pandemic but even otherwise, the mentality of people is such that we are paying doctors, so they have to do what we want. There is no gratitude and there have been instances when relatives have beaten up doctors saying they did not do their job well. Honestly, every doctor, under any circumstance wants to save his patient. We hope we can realise that aspect through this show,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

While Mohit Raina and other actors went under intensive training to help them understand medical terminology and procedures, we wondered if shooting made them relive the pain hundreds went through that horrifying night. He shared, “It was emotionally draining for all of us, especially because we had to keep the emotions intact for close to two months. That does take a toll. Thankfully, we had the best team around us, that made our job really easy.”

Sharing his own memory of 26/11, the actor shared, “It was my initial days in Mumbai and I was traveling from Vashi when a relative called me. Since he never used to ring me, I did not pick but he was constantly trying to reach me. When I finally spoke to him, he informed me about the attack but then it was all very confusing. We didn’t know what was happening. The police at the check naka sent us back and I actually had to stay in Vashi for a couple of more days. Thankfully, I was away from the main city, otherwise, my parents would have gotten extremely worried.”

In the last couple of years, Mohit Raina has managed to do some very different characters, be it in Kaafir, 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897, or even Bhaukaal. Ask him if he feels he has finally managed to emerge out of his Shiva image and he smiled to share, “I am happy that makers are showing faith in me and offering some really different characters. However, one cannot ever be content or sit back. I take each day as a new one and want to keep giving my best.”

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.