After Uri, Mohit Raina will play a cop in web series Bhaukaal

Fresh from the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mohit Raina will now play the role of a police officer in the upcoming web show Bhaukaal. The cutting-edge crime drama is being helmed by Harman Baweja and Applause Entertainment.

Bhaukaal is inspired by the real-life achievements of Navniet Sekera, an IPS officer who brought down the organised crime syndicates in Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s. Bhaukaal, is a local slang used in Uttar Pradesh and means impressive and robust.

Mohit, also known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in TV series Mahadev and an army officer in 21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897, said in a statement, “Bhaukaal brings me a chance to play a brave police officer, one who brought change and broke through the age old criminal and local political nexus. I am happy and excited to play this character, under the expertise of veterans like Sameer Nair and the very passionate Harman Baweja.”

Actor-producer and also the show runner Harman Baweja added, “I’ve always wanted to create a show that flips how we perceive the real world and Navniet Sekera’s story is just that, unapologetic, compelling and inspiring. The riveting story showcases the challenges faced and heart with which the Police Force fights crime.”

Speaking about the series, Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, on his part said, “Bhaukaal captures the thrill and drama of law and order tackling crime in a localized Indian context. Cops & bad guys are a favourite dramatic genre globally, and with Bhaukaal, we bring an edge of the seat, home grown crime saga for Indian audiences. Mohit Raina is an extremely talented actor and he adds heft and muscle to his character.”

Police officer Navniet Sekera was known to be hell bent on cleaning up and controlling gangs and crimes in Muzaffarnagar, western Uttar Pradesh. His achievements as a cop caught the attention of the national media too.

The series will adapt real life stories based on the criminal gangs and their turf wars. It will also highlight the nexus of criminals, local persons of influence and authority and their impact on people and local culture in this part of the country.

Apart from Mohit in the lead, Bhaukaal will also star Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi. Written by Akash Mohimen, Jay Bansal and Rohit Chauhan, the series is directed by Jatin Wagle.