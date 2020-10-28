Modi Season 2 – CM to PM trailer: Mahesh Thakur plays the titular role

Modi: CM to PM will premiere on Eros Now on November 12. (Photo: Screengrab/Eros Now)

Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is back with its second season. Titled Modi Season 2 – CM to PM, the Eros Now original web series has been helmed by Umesh Shukla. The makers of the web series on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi released its trailer on Wednesday.

The 10-episode first season released in April 2019 and chronicled the life of Narendra Modi from his growing up years to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Now, its new season titled Modi Season 2 – CM to PM will follow Modi’s journey through the political corridors of Gujarat, the challenges he faced as the CM to ultimately becoming the Prime Minister of India. The trailer gives us ample glimpses of the different stages of Modi’s political life over the years.

Starring Mahesh Thakur in the titular role, Modi Season 2 – CM to PM will premiere on Eros Now on November 12.

Honoured to be playing the PM himself. Lots of hard work and sweat. But who is complaining. A role of a lifetime. Thank you @umeshkshukla the entire team of Benchmark films and @ErosNow All well worth it! Coming soon do look out for it! https://t.co/yWz3nSwpC7 — mahesh thakur (@aryanaraish) October 28, 2020

Mahesh also expressed happiness about playing the titular role. He wrote on Twitter, “Honoured to be playing the PM himself. Lots of hard work and sweat. But who is complaining. A role of a lifetime. Thank you @umeshkshukla the entire team of Benchmark films and @ErosNow All well worth it! Coming soon do look out for it!”

