Modern Love trailer: Amazon’s romantic anthology series explores love in all its forms

Amazon’s Modern Love is a romantic anthology TV series that dramatises the real-life love stories from the New York Times’ column of the same name. For those not familiar with the column, it has essays and stories submitted by readers. The column offers honest explorations of love, relationships and related topics.

The series, which will cover 8 stories, looks pretty great and boasts of an A-list cast including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Andy García, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon and Catherine Keener among others.

The trailer gives an idea that while the series resembles rom-coms in terms of tone, it will not entirely be feel-good. While the series does not go out of its way to distinguish itself from other such films and TV shows, the fact that these particular stories are actually true lends an air of authenticity before one will even begin watching it.

Modern Love explores love in all its forms, including experiencing it, feeling it, needing it, betrayal, heartbreak, and so on.

The series comes from John Carney, best known for acclaimed 2013 romantic musical comedy Begin Again, starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. Carney is also known for other musical-themed films like Once and Sing Street.

Modern Love’s official synopsis reads, “The open, honest, painful and sometimes messy search for love is what makes it so real. Open your heart to the full story of love with Modern Love on October 18th, 2019.”

The Amazon Prime Video series will begin streaming on October 18.