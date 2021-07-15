Modern Love Season 2 trailer: Kit Harington is ready to get his heart broken, watch

After winning critical acclaim for the various understandings of love, Modern Love has returned with a second season. This time, the series is how we can connect with each other, after everything that has happened.

Some of the previous Modern Love episodes showed rom-com like set-ups, with occasional fresh twists. Yet, going by the new trailer, the latest season appears to be capturing several shades of emotions that doesn’t just deal with the romantic notions of love.

The new season will feature some rather well-known faces, including Kit Harington of Game Of Thrones fame, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Zoë Chao, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells will each direct an episode, while Celine Held and Logan George will co-direct one.

Modern Love Season 2 will debut on Amazon Prime Video.