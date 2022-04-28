Modern Love Mumbai trailer: From millennial love to same-sex love, a show on different shades of love

The trailer of Modern Love Mumbai is out. It features six different love stories featuring Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Ritwik Bhowmik and Sarika among others. The stories are directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

The trailer begins by stating that the city of Mumbai witnesses many love stories. Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh play husband and wife, with Chitrangada’s character complaining about her unappreciative husband. Pratik Gandhi once again joins forces with Hansal Mehta, who gave him a hit in Scam 1992. Pratik features in a gay love story where his father refuses to accept his relationship with another man, played by chef Ranveer Brar. Sarika plays a woman in love with a much-younger man in the segment directed by Alankrita Srivastava. Ritwik Bhowmik is paired opposite Masaba Gupta.

The six-part series promises to showcase love that “knows no gender, race, age and boundary”. The makers say it will “showcase love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events rooted in the city of dreams”.



Modern Love Mumbai is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. Talking about the series, Pritish Nandy said, “When the headlines are screaming of war, it is wonderful to be making Modern Love Mumbai. Mumbai is the city of dreams and hope. I love Mumbai.”

Rangita added, “I can only say anxiety has been my chronic friend for a long time as we prepped for this. I actually went to Aparna Purohit and asked her to give me Modern Love. I am fortunate she said yes.”

Modern Love Mumbai will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 13.