Modern Love Mumbai makers unveil teaser; Amazon show to premiere on this date

The makers of Modern Love Mumbai recently shared a small sneak-peek of the Amazon Prime series. The said promo itself doesn’t reveal anything of the show except its versatile cast’s names, and the directors who have been involved in bringing this project to the audience.

Set to a peppy background score, the clip featured names of actors and creators like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Shonali Bose, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Arshad Warsi, Chitraganda Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Masaba Gupta, Nupur Asthana among others. The caption of the video simply read, “Save the date.”

Bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai is the first of the desi adaptations from the American series of the same name. Apart from Modern Love Mumbai, Modern Love Chennai and Modern Love Hyderabad is also in works.

The official synopsis of Modern Love Mumbai reads, “Exploring six diverse stories of different shades of love, Amazon Original Modern Love Mumbai is one of those unique stories that come out very rarely. The series is going to take the audience on an amazing journey of love stories, exploring their different moods.”

So far, the star cast and makers look promising, now only time will tell if the series will live up to that promise.

Modern Love Mumbai will premiere on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.