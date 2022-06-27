Modern Love Hyderabad trailer: This Nithya Menen-Revathy starrer is all about exploring love in the bustling city of Charminar

Amazon Prime Video on Monday evening released the trailer of Modern Love Hyderabad. This is the second localised installment of the acclaimed US show Modern Love after Modern Love Mumbai.

The trailer offers a glimpse into different characters’ worlds and the different kinds of love they experience — from filial to romantic love.

While one episode seems to explore abandonment issues, the other apparently revolves around the topic of dating and maintaining a relationship in an urban, bustling city.

Nagesh Kukunoor, who has directed three episodes of Modern Love Hyderabad, said in a statement, “Love is an emotion which has infinite expressions. For Modern Love Hyderabad, I have tried to focus on how love helps us grow, learn to trust and forgive. Along with being a love letter to love itself, Modern Love Hyderabad is also giving a peek into the extraordinary city of Hyderabad, which is steeped in culture and history yet pulsating with the vibrancy of youth. The city is the omnipotent character in all the stories of love of this incredible series. We have tried to capture the beating heart of Hyderabad through the myriad of people who call it home. I hope audiences relate to these stories and find themselves in the characters we have created for them.”

The six different episodes have been helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam. The series stars the likes of Revathy, Nithya Menen, Malavika Nair and Ulka Gupta among others.

Modern Love Hyderabad will begin streaming from July 8 on Amazon Prime Video.