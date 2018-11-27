Amazon anthology Modern Love series to star Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey

Amazon Studios has set a star-studded cast for its new anthology series Modern Love.

Advertising

According to Variety, the series will narrate stories based on the New York Times column and podcast. John Carney will serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on the project.

The series will feature actors Anne Hathaway (Interstellar), Tina Fey (Megamind), John Slattery (Captain America: Civil War), Dev Patel (Lion), Catherine Keener (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and Andy Garcia (Ocean series).

The cast also includes Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Andrew Scott (Spectre), Shea Whigham (Silver Linings Playbook) and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), among others.

Advertising

The eight-part series will have episodes directed by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), actor Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Tom Hall (Sensation).

Each episode of the half-hour series will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store. We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty,” Carney said in a statement.

Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times will executive produce the series alongside Carney and Todd Hoffman.