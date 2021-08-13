scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Bhuj The Pride of India, Modern Love Season 2, Netrikkan: What to watch on July 13

From Bhuj: The Pride of India to Modern Love Season 2, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
August 13, 2021 8:12:46 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix.

With a new day comes the struggle of finding something new to watch on the streaming platforms. So, if you aren’t already engrossed in some web show and are looking for suggestions for a new movie or web series, we are here to help. Here’s a list of all the new shows and movies that have started streaming on various OTT platforms today.

Title

Platform 

Language
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Amazon Prime Video English
Bhuj: The Pride of India Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi
CODA Apple TV Plus English
Modern Love Season 2 Amazon Prime Video English
Brand New Cherry Flavor Netflix English
Gone for Good Netflix French
The Kingdom Netflix Spanish
Valeria: Season 2 Netflix Spanish
Beckett Netflix English
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific Netflix English
The Balkan Line BookMyShow Stream English
The Assistant BookMyShow Stream English
The Secret: Dare To Dream BookMyShow Stream English
Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha BookMyShow Stream Hindi
Netrikkan Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil
Dhoop Ki Deewar final episodes ZEE5 Hindi

Bhuj The Pride of India: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhuj The Pride of India is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war when Pakistan attacked Bhuj airbase as part of Operation Chenghiz Khan. The Ajay Devgn starrer chronicles the journey of IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik, who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Netrikkan: Disney Plus Hotstar

Written and directed by Milind Rau, the thriller features Nayanthara as a visually impaired woman. Going by trailer, the film revolves around a serial killer who kills young women in Chennai. And the killer is now after Nayanthara’s life. The film is bankrolled by director Vignesh Shivan under his production banner Rowdy Films.

Modern Love Season 2: Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by essays from the New York Times’ column Modern Love, the web series is “a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations.” The show stars Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson.

CODA: Apple TV Plus

Written and directed by Siân Heder, CODA is the story of a seventeen-year-old girl Ruby (Emilia Jones) who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family business. But her life changes when she discovers her singing talent and gets admission into a prestigious music school. She finds herself torn between the obligations she feels towards her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The film also stars Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth and Kevin Chapman.

