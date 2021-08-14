Nine films that are our top picks this weekend

Netflix globally added a ‘shuffle play’ feature to its home screens earlier this year. Not sure what to watch? The service suggests what you might like based on your viewing behaviour and watchlist. It could be a TV show or a movie. We don’t have access to your data (yay privacy!), so let’s just do it the conventional way.

For this weekend, we have nine movies that would be worth your time. Grab your popcorn, hot dogs, drinks and the like and park yourself in front of the TV. In for some romance? Modern Love 2 just landed on Amazon Prime Video. How about a war drama? Bhuj: The Pride of India will intrigue you once you hop on to Disney Plus Hotstar. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, let’s look at all the options.

Modern Love 2: Amazon Prime Video

A still from The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy, an episode in Modern Love season 2. (Photo: Amazon Studios) A still from The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy, an episode in Modern Love season 2. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love is inspired by essays from the New York Times’ column Modern Love. It has eight, 35-minute episodes. The series speaks of love that comes with second chances and forgiveness. The first season of the Emmy-nominated show had bowled all of us over. But the same cannot be said about the second season. This time, instead of focusing on the feeling of love, it’s heavy on the messaging. It works in fits and starts.

Read the review of Modern Love season two here.

Bhuj: The Pride of India: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgn plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The latest addition to the long list of Bollywood war dramas is Ajay Devgn starrer-Bhuj: The Pride of India. The Independence Day weekend release also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. The film focuses on one of the key incidents of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It follows the story of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn, who ensured India’s victory in the 1971 war by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Read the review of Bhuj: The Pride of India here.

What If..?: Disney Plus Hotstar

What If…? is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios) What If…? is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

What If…? is an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines certain characters and events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by A.C. Bradley, the series is the TV equivalent of the comic-book anthology series that has been around since the 1970s. According to indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat, “What If…? has superlative, deep writing that allows it to create immersive worlds by appealing to the creative side of MCU fans in you.”

Read the review of What If…? here.

Kuruthi: Amazon Prime Video

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film a “claustrophobic and nerve-wracking thriller”. He further wrote in his review, “The film’s significant achievement is it helps us see the limitations of our capacity to pass a moral and informed judgement while exploring the true meaning of faith.”

Read the review of Kuruthi here

Netrikann: Disney Plus Hotstar

Netrikann is helmed by Milind Rau. Netrikann is helmed by Milind Rau.

Written and directed by Milind Rau, the thriller features Nayanthara as a visually impaired woman named Durga. The film revolves around a serial killer, played by Ajmal Ameer, who kills young women in Chennai. And the killer is now after Durga’s life. But his big mistake is that he underestimates the abilities of a visually impaired woman, leading to his fatal end. Bankrolled by director Vignesh Shivan under his production banner Rowdy Films, Netrikann is the remake of the South Korean crime drama Blind.

Read the review of Netrikann here

Nobody: In cinema halls

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell in Nobody. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

If you are planning to watch a film in a theatre this weekend, Nobody is a good option. It is an engaging thriller that is a perfect action showcase for Breaking Bad fame Bob Odenkirk.

Read the review of Nobody here.

Shershaah: Amazon Prime Video

It is the Independence Day weekend, and to satiate the patriot in you, do watch some patriotic dramas. And, if you are looking for a new story, Sidharth Malhotra’s film Shershaah premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. It is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed at the age of 24 during the Kargil War in 1999.

Read the review of Shershaah here.

Our recommendations

If you ask us, we recommend you definitely watch these two films, belonging to entirely different genres, but masterpieces in their own capacity.

Girl With A Pearl Earring: Google Play

Set in the 17th century, The 2004 Peter Webber directorial centered around the relationship between revered artiste Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth) and a peasant worker Griet (Scarlett Johansson). Johansson makes this coming-of-age period piece look stunning. Despite having such a strong cast and being nominated for multiple Oscars, the film is rarely counted among the great works of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth.

Read more about Girl With A Pearl Earring in our column Hollywood Rewind

Sadayam: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT and MUBI

Mohanlal in Sadayam. Mohanlal in Sadayam.

In Sadayam, Mohanlal plays a deranged killer named Sathyanathan, who has shocked the people of Kerala by gruesomely killing four people in cold blood, including two children. The 1992 film was helmed by Sibi Malayil from a script by acclaimed writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Sadayam is MT’s very intimate story about the cruelty of fate, combined with eroding values of our society.

Read more about Sadayam in our column: The movie you should watch this weekend