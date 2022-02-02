Mithya trailer: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani engage in a pointless game of subterfuge

The trailer of Mithya, featuring Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani and Parambrata Chatterjee has just dropped. Directed by Rohan Sippy, and bankrolled by Applause Entertainment along with Rose Audio Visual Production, the series marks Avantika’s debut. It also stars Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Huma Qureshi plays the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor, and Avantika plays her student, Rhea Rajguru. What begins as a matter of academic deception, snowballs into a psychological combat between the two, as neither are willing to back down.

Juhi has discovered that Rhea might have cheated on her paper, which leads to much verbal jousting and blackmail, as Rhea unearths secrets about Juhi’s life. Considering that there has been a relentless slew of such thrillers, this doesn’t promise to be entirely different and checks all the boxes for a predictable, run-of-the-mill drama.

Director Rohan Sippy said in a statement, “Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceive each other, us, and ultimately themselves. We hope Mithya will have audiences on the edge of their seat with constant twists, turns, revelations and consequences.”

Talking about the series, Huma Qureshi said, “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you’ll hooked just the way I was.”

Avantika Dassani, who is Bhagyashree’s daughter, said, “I am so excited for a little piece of our series to be out and for the audience to know what they’re in for. Working on this series has been an institution of learning for me. From Rohan sir’s thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, Mithya as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream.”

Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays the role of Huma’s husband, said, “Thrillers are the flavour of the season, but Mithya is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience’s verdict on 18th February.”

Mithya will stream on ZEE5 from 18th February.