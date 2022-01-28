Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan get together for Amazon original Bestseller

Amazon Prime Video announced its latest original Bestseller on Friday. The thriller flaunts an ensemble cast comprising actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni. Backed by Alchemy Productions LLP, the web series has been written by Bulbbul fame Anvita Dutta and Althea Kaushal, and helmed by Mukul Abhyankar. Bestseller will drop on the platform on February 18.

As per the makers, the ‘new-age nail-biting thriller’ will have an approach like an unputdownable novel. It will weave a world where every action has multiple repercussions. And as the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden motives and ambitions surface, creating a domino effect on many lives.

Gauahar Khan shared the poster of the show where Arjan Bajwa is seen sitting atop a stash of books, while Mithun sits on a sofa with a mysterious expression. On the forefront, Shruti stands tall in her simple look while Gauahar and Satyajeet stand behind her. “Yahan kitaab aur kirdar dono ki hai apni hi Kahani 📖✒️⏳

#BestsellerOnPrime, new series, Feb 18. soooo excited for this 💛😬,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Siddharth Malhotra, founder and CEO of Alchemy Production LLP, in a statement, shared that the web series has been a dream that he envisaged over the last several years. “I have had endless brainstorming sessions with my team nurturing, shaping and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine ‘psychological thriller’ as a genre. Mukul Abhyankar, the director, has tied the story together in an incredible way and the highly talented and versatile cast has breathed life into the script.”

On the other hand, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, India, called it a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that “will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked”. She added that Bestseller is a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story will only get darker.