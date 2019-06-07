Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh to star in Ekta Kapoor’s M.O.M – Mission Over Mars

Ekta Kapoor, on her birthday today, announced her next ambitious project M.O.M – Mission Over Mars. The web series would be an inspiring story of four women scientists, who chart the journey of ISA (Indian Space Agency) Mission on Mars, right from inception to execution. It will star powerful actors Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, web star Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

Along with thanking everyone on showering her with birthday messages, the TV Czarina shared details of the show on her Instagram post. She wrote, “Today on my birthday we launch the poster of our new show that we decided to make 2.5 years ago when I chanced upon this amazing story about women in Indian science. This show is On the women who sent the mission on mars – partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO. This is by far one of the most inspirational stories I have ever heard. After millions of meetings with ISRO and a certain amount of Sacrosanct secrecy that they would like us to maintain. We are proud to present this part fiction Part real story that is based on the humongous achievement of all the women behind indian science.”

Sharing the first look of the show, she further introduced her actors, “Overwhelemed to introduce this campaign and our 4 eclectic actors who will represent the 4 indian women scientist. This Show is our tribute to our unsung heroes. #M-O-M The story of four women scientists, who take up the extraordinary challenge to successfully complete India’s first mission to Mars. #MissionOverMars streaming soon on@altbalaji.”

As per the industry buzz, the web series is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 35 crore, a first of its kind on the digital space in India. Also, more than 500 sets will be constructed to shoot Mission Over Mars.

Inspired by the space mission launched in November 2013, the series will project how the quartet overcome insurmountable technical deficiencies to mount the successful Mars Orbiter Mission. It will also showcase the multi-dimensional lives they lead as wives, daughters, mothers and space scientists. M.O.M will focus on how the four ladies decimate all obstacles, both social and scientific, making India proud.

Excited about playing a scientist, Mona Singh, in a statement shared, “From all the roles I have essayed so far, I have never played a scientist. And to add to it I play a Bengali lady in the series for which I had to work on my dialect too. Something that was so new to me, I had no past references which could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up.”

After Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and The Final Call, this would be Sakshi Tanwar’s third stint on the digital space. Talking about playing a disciplined mission coordinator, she shared “M.O.M is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, who is a senior scientist at IS. This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace.”

Interestingly, Mission Mangal, a film on the same subject is up for release this Independence Day. Helmed by R. Balki, it will star Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi among more.