Missing WandaVision already? Here are 5 bizarre TV shows you should watch

Superhero genre in movies and TV shows has moved beyond just angry grunts and confused CGI battles it was limited to not too long ago. Over the years, we have seen a lot of innovation in terms of how comic-book adaptations are written and shot.

WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first-ever TV series ended on March 5. The series was a delectable mix of weird comic goodness, an earnest homage to classic sitcoms and MCU-calibre superhero spectacle.

Let’s face it, comic-books can be really bizarre. And we can recall only a few adaptations that fully embrace that madness. The reason is, to adapt both the story and spirit of stories is hardly easy, and visual elements on comic book panels do not always translate well to the screen.

Apart from WandaVision, there are several offbeat superhero TV shows that capture the zany essence of their source material. Here are five such shows.

1. The Boys: Amazon Prime Video

This Amazon comic-book show is about a bunch of vigilantes (the titular Boys) who have their own reasons to abhor the ‘supes’ or superheroes. This is a world in which superheroes like Justice League and Avengers exist, and instead of being symbols of hope and nobility, they are blinded by their fame and many of them are more like supervillains. The series is insanely funny in a very dark way and features some great action. But its frivolous premise belies the fact that The Boys also deals with a few serious themes very well.

2. Doom Patrol

Following Deadpool’s lead, many superhero shows and movies have begun being self-referential. Doom Patrol continues that trend. No, it does not just continue it, it crosses every Rubicon in being self-referential. This series has a beating heart at the centre of it, and characters, while funny and unsettling, are also often heartbreakingly real. Oh, and there is a lot of crazy stuff.

3. Legends of Tomorrow

If DC movies are accused of taking everything seriously, Legends of Tomorrow, based on DC Comics, can be said to take absolutely nothing seriously. This comic-book series is insane and deliriously fun.

4. Titans: Netflix

This DC Comics adaptation is a pretty solid show despite poorly thought-out promotion that preceded it. The “F*** Batman” line is not as forced as you think. The story, especially with the non-Robin members of the Titans, veers towards really strange places, and that is when the show is at its best.

5. Gotham: Netflix

Another DC show that has embraced the crazy after tip-toeing around it for a couple of seasons. And it is live-action. There is few things off-limits or too insane for this show. It may not have Batman (Bruce Wayne is a young boy in the show) but it has every single member of Batman’s rogues gallery, and that is just as good.