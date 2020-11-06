Mismatched trailer: Old wine in a new bottle

Mismatched starts streaming from November 20 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix India/YouTube)

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming young-adult series Mismatched is out, and it looks like, with this show, the OTT platform is entering new territory. The young-adult genre in India has so far had a good run on MTV and Channel V, and YouTube players like TVF and Dice Media have taken it to the next level.

Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade among others, is based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple met Rishi.

The trailer suggests that this is a rom-com set against the backdrop of a college where the tech students are grouped to work on an app, with Rannvijay playing the ‘cool’ teacher.

Watch the trailer of Mismatched here:

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf appear to be confident performers here and from what we have seen of their work in the past in Khayali Pulao and The Sky is Pink, respectively, Mismatched seems promising.

Even though the young-adult genre has a very specific audience as its target, if done well, it captures the attention of a larger set of people because of its rom-com nature. It is yet to be seen if Mismatched will become that comfort-food-for-the-soul kind-of show.

Written by Gazal Dhaliwal, the showrunner here is Akarsh Khurana. In a statement, Khurana said, “Rishi and Dimple are poles apart. They want very different things from life and their agendas constantly clash. So they’re Mismatched in every sense of the term. But they’re thrown into a situation and place together, and while navigating snide professors, strange assignments, app developments, and a host of new people from all over the country, they manage to connect. I think the show is quite an insightful look at today’s youth, their choices, their problems, and their ideas of companionship. I foresee everyone from millennials to their parents finding something to enjoy about Mismatched and its cast of varied characters.”

Mismatched starts streaming from November 20 on Netflix.

